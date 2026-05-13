Kiwitaxi Named Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards Winner for 2026

Kiwitaxi Recognized Among the Top 10% of Travel Services Worldwide on Tripadvisor

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiwitaxi , a leading international airport and city transfer service, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized in Tripadvisor'sTravelers' ChoiceAwards for 2026. This prestigious designation places Kiwitaxi among the top 10% of travel businesses listed on Tripadvisor worldwide, a distinction earned entirely through the authentic reviews of real travelers.As the world's largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and explorers. The Travelers' Choice Award is based on genuine feedback from the global travel community: every visitor who has experienced the service firsthand and shared their honest review over a 12-month period. This makes the award one of the most credible and trustworthy recognitions in the travel industry."Earning this Tripadvisor award for the second consecutive year is incredibly meaningful to me and our team. Knowing that real travelers took the time to recognize our service shows us that we're on the right path and drives us to keep raising the bar." — Marie Borisova, Chief Executive Officer at Kiwitaxi."Congratulations to Kiwitaxi on its recognition in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for 2026," said Matt Dacey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tripadvisor. "Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2026 and beyond."Read all traveler reviews and discover more about Kiwitaxi on Tripadvisor

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