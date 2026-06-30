Local Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Jonathan Shaw, Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute New Robotics-Assisted Surgery

Dr. Jonathan Shaw, Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute

Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute offers new robotics-assisted surgical option

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons estimates knee replacement surgeries are expected to increase a staggering 180% between now and 2030 in United States1. In Palm Beach County alone, Dr. Jonathan Shaw is one of the few surgeons performing robotic knee revisions.

What’s especially troubling for many doctors is the number of patients who are unaware of robotics-assisted procedures and recent advancements that have been made in the field of orthopaedics.

“I tell the majority of my patients to forget everything they thought they knew about knee surgery,” Dr. Jonathan Shaw, Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, said. “Within the last few years, the advancements in robotics-assisted knee surgery alone have been a game changer for my patients.”

A recent survey conducted by global implant maker, Smith+Nephew and Kantar showed procedure fears and recovery time were the biggest concerns patients had about moving forward, but they expressed near-unanimous interest in discussing robotics-assisted knee surgery with their physician.

Robotics-assisted knee replacement surgery using the CORITM Surgical System combined with the features and benefits of Smith+Nephew’s implant portfolio can lead to the following patient benefits:

Quicker, smoother recovery2

Regain function faster and return home sooner3

A unique plan: We use 3D digital modeling to get a surgical plan customized to the patients’ unique anatomy. This means our surgeon can perform the procedure more accurately than traditional knee replacement surgery.4,5

A natural fit: Using these technologies patients can keep more of their natural bone and ligaments, including the ACL. 6 That helps maintain more of a natural rhythm and step.7

A wide selection: Our surgeon is able to choose from the widest selection of implants available, so implants can be precision-matched to feel more like a patient’s own knee.

Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute recently upgraded its robotics-assisted knee surgery offerings to include the CORI Surgical System.

To learn more about Dr. Jonathan Shaw and Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, visit www.pboi.com.

References:

American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. Projected volume of primary and revision otal joint replacement in the U.S. 2030 to 2060. https://aaos-annualmeeting-presskit.org/2018/research-news/sloan_tjr/. Updated March 6,2018. Accessed August 5, 2020.

Based on JOURNEY II family of implants. Mayman DJ, Patel AR, Carroll KM. Hospital related clinical and economic outcomes of a bicruciate knee system in total knee arthroplasty patients. Poster presented at: ISPOR Symposium; May 19-23, 2018; Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Based on UKA surgery. Shearman AD, et al. EKS Arthroplasty Conference. May 2-3, 2019; Valencia, Spain.

Batailler C, White N, Ranaldi FM, Neyret P, Servien E, Lustig S. Improved implant position and lower revision rate with robotic-assisted unicompartmental knee arthroplasty. Knee Surg Sports Traumatol Arthros. 2019;27(4):1232-1240

Gregori A, Picard F, Lonner JH, Smith JR, Jaramaz B. Accuracy of Imageless Robotically Assisted Unicondylar Knee Arthroplasty. International Society for Computer Assisted Orthopaedic Surgery (CAOS) 15th Annual Meeting;2015; Vancover, Canada

Combination of CORI along with the JOURNEY II XR

Pritchett JW. Patients prefer a bicruciate-retaining or the medial pivot total knee prosthesis. J Arthroplasty. 2011;26(2):224-228

00225 V3 JOURNEY II Design Rationale 11/17

06791 V1 JOURNEY II XR Design Rationale 10/17

Individual results may vary. Individual results may vary. There are risks associated with any surgical procedure including CORI-enabled Knee Replacement. The CORI Surgical System is not for everyone. Children, pregnant women, patients who have mental or neuromuscular disorders that do not allow control of the knee joint, and morbidly obese patients and patients contraindicated for UKR, PFA and TKA should not undergo a CORI procedure. Consult your physician for details to determine if surgery using the CORI Surgical System is right for you.

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CORI and JOURNEY II XR are trademarks of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

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