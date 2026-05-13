Patrick and Josh Lange Facilitate Sale of Westchester County HVAC Company

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group Josh Lange

Business Modification Group closed on the sale of a Westchester County, NY HVAC company with 20+ years in business and 11 full-time employees.

The strength of the team and the company’s long-standing reputation made this an attractive opportunity for the buyer” — Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Modification Group is pleased to announce that Patrick Lange and Josh Lange, the father-son brokerage team at Business Modification Group, have successfully facilitated the sale of a well-established residential heating and air conditioning company serving Westchester County.

Founded more than 20 years ago, the company built a strong reputation throughout the region for quality service, customer retention, and operational stability. The business serves a primarily residential customer base, with approximately 90% residential clients and 10% commercial clients.

A major factor in the acquisition was the company’s highly trained and experienced workforce, which includes 11 full-time employees. They have been- and will continue to be instrumental in the company’s continued growth.

The seller decided to pursue retirement, but will remain involved for a short period to help ensure a smooth transition.

“The strength of the team and the company’s long-standing reputation made this an attractive opportunity for the buyer,” said Patrick Lange. “We were pleased to help both parties reach a successful outcome.”



About Business Modification Group:

Business Modification Group continues to lead the market in HVAC business transactions, with nearly 50 active listings nationwide and a track record of successful closings. Lange’s industry knowledge and focused approach have made him the go-to broker for heating and air business owners looking to sell.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.