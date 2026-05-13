Career Academy Network of Public Schools , Bethel University, and Boys & Girls Clubs Launch Success Academy Partnership

Career Academy Network of Public Schools Bethel Univeristy Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northern Indiana Corridor Success Academy at the Boys & Girls Club (SABGC)

Career Academy Network of Public Schools, Bethel University & the Boys, Girls Clubs of the Northern Indiana Corridor Launch Success Academy at Bethel University

The partnership with Bethel and the Club expands opportunities for students by connecting high-quality instruction with meaningful, real-world learning experiences in the community.” — Jeremy Lugbill, CEO, Career Academy Network of Public Schools.

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Career Academy Network of Public Schools (CANOPS), Bethel University’s Education Department, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northern Indiana Corridor have entered a partnership to launch “ Success Academy at Bethel University ,” an innovative laboratory classroom model designed to provide high-quality early learning experiences while preparing the next generation of educators.Set to begin in the 2026–2027 school year, the model will operate on Bethel University’s campus as an extension of Success Academy at the Boys & Girls Club (SABGC). Kindergarten and first grade students will be served in a mixed grade level classroom.“The partnership with Bethel and the Club expands opportunities for students by connecting high-quality instruction with meaningful, real-world learning experiences in the community. As public schools that are free and open to all, we are proud to partner in expanding access for students,” said Jeremy Lugbill, CEO, Career Academy Network of Public Schools.Success Academy at Bethel University’s lab classroom is designed to deliver developmentally appropriate, high-quality instruction while serving as a clinical training site for Bethel teacher candidates.Students will benefit from:- A safe, engaging, and developmentally responsive learning environment- Increased adult-to-student personalized support and individualized attention- Experiential learning opportunities in the community aligned with real-world projects- Instruction grounded in the Science of Reading- Access to high-quality instructional materials aligned to state standardsAt the same time, Bethel teacher candidates will gain hands-on, real-world classroom experience, allowing them to apply coursework in a structured and supervised setting alongside a certified teacher.“I am excited about this partnership with the Career Academy Network and Boys and Girls Clubs. This collaboration will provide students with a highly supportive learning environment. Bethel teacher candidates gain invaluable hands-on experience in a laboratory setting, allowing them to support these young learners. This is a truly impactful partnership that strengthens both student learning and teacher preparation,” said Dr. Jim Bennett, Program Director and Department Chair for Education at Bethel University.A central component of the partnership is a shared commitment to the Science of Reading, ensuring that literacy instruction is research-based, systematic, and effective.The classroom will serve as a demonstration and innovation site, where best practices in teaching and learning are continuously modeled, refined, and improved through collaboration between university faculty and K–12 educators.The laboratory classroom reflects a shared commitment between CANOPS and Bethel University to bridge theory and practice, ensuring that both students and educators benefit from a continuously improving instructional model.The classroom will follow Success Academy at Boys and Girls Club’s academic calendar, with instruction scheduled to begin August 5, 2026. Enrollment information can be found on the school website at www.successacademybgc.com Career Academy Network of Public Schools transforms lives through passionate, innovative, and impactful learning experiences. Serving students across St. Joseph County, the schools emphasize project-based learning, strong community connection, and a relentless focus on preparing every child for success in college, career, and life.Bethel University is a higher education institution committed to academic excellence and the development of students in character, scholarship, and service. The Education Department prepares future educators through a rigorous, hands-on approach that integrates theory with real classroom experience. Through strong partnerships with local schools, Bethel provides teacher candidates with meaningful clinical opportunities, equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and practical experience needed to be effective educators from day one.Since 1974, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northern Indiana Corridor has enabled and inspired young people, especially those who need Clubs most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.Media Contact:Vincent Liew - Chief Marketing OfficerCareer Academy Network of Public Schoolsvliew@mycanops.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.