Harper Celebrates Successful 4th Annual Black Farmers & Growers Lobby Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Sonya Harper, D-Chicago, celebrated a successful and impactful 4th Annual Black Farmers & Growers Lobby Day at the Illinois State Capitol, where farmers, advocates, organizers, community leaders, youth activists, and environmental justice organizations from across Illinois and beyond came together to champion equity in agriculture, expand healthy food access, and strengthen local food systems.

Hosted in Springfield, the event highlighted the urgent need to support socially disadvantaged farmers and increase investment in sustainable, community-driven food systems throughout Illinois.

“For far too long, socially disadvantaged farmers have been forced to wait at the back of the line for opportunity, investment, and support,” Harper said. “Our goal is to change that. Black Farmers & Growers Lobby Day is an important step toward building a more equitable agricultural system — one that prioritizes healthy food access, strengthens local food systems, and ensures every farmer has the opportunity to thrive.”

While the day centered Black farmers and growers because of longstanding disparities rooted in history, the broader mission focused on ensuring all historically excluded communities have access to opportunity, resources, and healthy food systems. Organizers emphasized that when communities lack healthy food access, small farmers disappear, and local food systems collapse, the impact is felt by everyone. The event also reinforced solidarity with socially disadvantaged farmers across Illinois and across the country.

Harper also recognized several leaders, organizations, and community partners who helped make the lobby day a success, including:

Illinois Environmental Council

Liz Rupel of Illinois Stewardship Alliance

Erica Allen of Urban Growers Collective and Green Era

Bweza Itaagi of Sistaz in the Village

March Porch and the young people from Decatur

Representatives from Growing Greater Englewood

Representatives from Black Oaks Center

Representatives from Eden Place Nature Center, including the Howard family

Willie JR Fleming

Faith in Place

Yves Doumen of Motherland Gardens

The Black Farmers & Growers steering committee working group and lobby day leaders

The event served as a call to action for stronger partnerships, increased investment in equitable agriculture policy, and continued support for local growers and food justice initiatives throughout Illinois.

“As we move forward, we remain committed to building a future where every community has access to healthy food, every farmer has a fair opportunity to succeed, and every voice is heard in shaping our food systems,” Harper said. “This work does not end with one day at the Capitol — it continues through policy, partnership, and sustained investment in the communities and farmers who have too often been overlooked.”