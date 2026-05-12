Hernandez To Host Small Business Event About Alternatives to Traditional Bank Loans on June 3

AURORA, Ill. – State Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is inviting small business owners to attend an in-person informational event for new or current business owners to learn about affordable loans, grants, and technical services, in partnership with Allies for Community Business, Chicago Community Loan Fund, and Self-Help Federal Credit Union on Wednesday, June 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will teach small business owners about the options where they can get low-interest loans to help with salaries, working, capital, equipment, real estate acquisitions, renovations, and other expenses – including non-profit loan funds or credit union companies that can offer more flexibility and faster access to resources.

“In Aurora, small businesses are at the heart of our neighborhoods, and it’s important we provide the owners with the resources to grow financially within our communities,” said Hernandez. “Low-interest loans can help many business owners cover much-needed expenses – expenses that can make a massive difference on the income they bring home and on the salaries they provide to their workers.”

“Allies for Community Business believes that entrepreneurs from any background can start and grow businesses that create generational wealth for their families and communities,” said Brad McConnell, CEO of Allies for Community Business. “We provide the capital, coaching, and connections entrepreneurs need to grow great businesses, and we are excited to work with Representative Hernandez to serve more businesses in Aurora and beyond.”

“Chicago Community Loan Fund offers financing for real estate projects across the six-county Chicago region including Aurora helping entrepreneurs to acquire, expand or repair properties where they can grow their wealth while meeting increasing demand for their products and services.” Juan Calixto, Executive Vice President of External Relations for Chicago Community Loan Fund.

“Small businesses, along with nonprofits and religious institutions, are the anchors of their neighborhoods, yet too many still face barriers to affordable, mission-aligned capital,” said Kimberly Jones, Director of Community Engagement and Partnerships at Self-Help Federal Credit Union. “Whether it’s buying or renovating a building, investing in equipment, or strengthening day-to-day operations, access to fair, flexible financing can be the difference between surviving and thriving. Self-Help is thrilled and grateful to partner with Representative Hernandez to better serve Aurora and surrounding communities.”

The Small Business Event will be held in-person. The event is open for new or current business owners, and they must RSVP prior to the event. For more information, please contact Rep. Hernandez district office at (630) 270-1848.