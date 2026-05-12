Jiménez Hosts Neighborhood Solidarity Ride

CHICAGO – State Rep. Lilian Jiménez, D-Chicago, alongside other legislators, elected officials and organizations are hosting a free community event to ride bikes, eat food and enjoy music. The event will be held in Chicago’s Northwest side neighborhoods of Logan Square, Hermosa and Belmont Cragin on Saturday May 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will begin and end at the Logan Square Plaza.

“This is an incredible opportunity for community members to connect with their elected officials in a fun and welcoming environment,” said Lilian Jiménez. “We’re excited to bring our neighborhoods together through food, music, peace, and community. We’ve worked hard to create a safe and engaging event, and we encourage everyone to come out, join the ride, and celebrate our community together.”

Rep. Jiménez will be joined by Jessie Fuentes 26th Ward Alderperson, State Rep. Will Guzzardi of the 39th District, Jessica Vázquez Cook County Commissioner of the 8th District and Anthony Quezada 35th Ward Alderman. Organizations joining will be Change Illinois, West Town Bikes and Equiticity as well as the 25th District Council.

There will be a limited amount of free Divvy bikes and it is first come first served. Participants are asked to bring their own bikes to join the bike riding.

There is no registration required, but if you have any questions, please contact Rep Jiménez’s district office at info@replilianjimenez.com.

WHO: State Rep. Lilian Jiménez

State Rep. Will Guzzardi

Jessie Fuentes 26th Ward Alderperson

Jessica Vázquez Cook County Commissioner of the 8th District

Anthony Quezada 35th Ward Alderman

25th District Council

WHEN: Saturday May 16

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Logan Square Plaza

3150 W. Logan Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647

WHAT: Connecting Neighborhoods: Solidary Ride

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