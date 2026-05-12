Rep. Ford, Rep. Morris, Ald. Rodriguez-Sanchez, Coalition of Public Health and Community Leaders Support Overdose Prevention Site in Illinois

CHICAGO – On Monday, state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, D-Chicago, convened a press conference at Rush University Medical Center to highlight new research on overdose prevention sites (centers) and encourage the establishment of an overdose prevention site on the city’s West Side.

“Opioid abuse has hurt countless communities and families in our state, and it’s up to us to take a comprehensive and compassionate approach to save lives now,” said Rep. Ford. “Overdose prevention sites help those suffering make it through their worst days and get the help they need.”

Ford, who is sponsoring House Bill 2929—legislation to authorize a state-sanctionedoverdose prevention site pilot program in Illinois—hosted the press conference alongside local elected officials, researchers, public health experts and community leaders from the West Side Heroin/Opioid Task Force to raise awareness about the need for an overdose prevention site.

“As chair of the Chicago City Council’s Committee on Health and Human Relations, I am proud to be working alongside legislators, organizers and community leaders to bring awareness to the people of Chicago about the life-saving potential of overdose prevention and recovery services,” said Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez.

Ford’s bill would authorize the state to create an overdose prevention site using funds from the Illinois Opioid Remediation Advisory Board, which manages a portion of the state’s opioid settlement funds from litigation against opioid manufacturers. Ford hopes the site will be established on the West Side, which has recorded the highest number of fatal and nonfatal overdoses in recent years

“The opioid crisis has deeply affected our West Side and Near North communities, tearing apart families and undermining the fabric of our neighborhoods,” said Rep. Morris. “We must prioritize public health approaches to addiction and substance use, ensuring that everyone has access to the resources and support they need to heal and recover.”

Experts from the Brown University School of Public Health presented new research to provide the public with greater insight into the impact of overdose prevention centers. A study examining the business impact of New York City overdose prevention centers found no decrease in foot traffic or sales in the surrounding area. Recent work from New York City has also shown no drop in property values or neighborhood rents around the overdose prevention center after it opened.

“Overdose prevention centers are evidence-based public health interventions that have been shown to reduce overdose deaths, connect people to lifesaving services like treatment, housing and healthcare, and reduce the spread of infectious disease,” said Professor Alexandria Macmadu and Abdullah Shihipar of the Brown University School of Public Health. “These centers save lives and improve the health and well-being of the community and are backed by a wealth of research. You can learn more about the research supporting the efficacy of these sites at opcinfo.org.”

Additional findings included a 10% reduction in citywide overdose deaths in a study of Vancouver’s first overdose prevention center, with even greater reductions in overdose deaths among populations located closer to the sites. In addition, results from another study from Sydney found a significant reduction in calls to emergency services, freeing up critical resources. The research is clear that overdose prevention sites save lives and they do not decrease the quality of life for nearby residents.