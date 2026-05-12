Mayfield Heads Bill to Strengthen Consumer Protections During Service Provider Home Visits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Working to strengthen consumer protections, state Rep. Rita Mayfield, D-Waukegan, is leading legislation that requires service providers who offer repairs or installations to establish specific notification requirements.

“We’ve all been in a situation where a service provider seems to be offering nonanswers about scheduling or when they’ll arrive,” said Mayfield. “With this legislation, we’re putting an end to this practice, giving consumers peace of mind when scheduling appointments with their service providers.”

Under the Mayfield-led Senate Bill 3066, service providers delivering work at a consumer’s property that requires entry must schedule an appointment with the consumer. The consumer must also be provided with reasonable notice of when the service provider will arrive.

If the service provider gives an arrival window over two hours, they must notify the consumer by telephone at least one hour prior to their arrival. If the service provider fails to meet these requirements, they cannot charge the consumer an additional fee if they are no longer present when the service provider arrives.

“Consumer protection means protecting consumers during every step of the process,” said Mayfield. “It’s far past time we provided consumers with the support they need to work effectively with service providers, so they can finally feel confident about the work being done.”

Senate Bill 3066 passed out of the House Consumer Protection Committee, and is now on the House floor for further consideration.