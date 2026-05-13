MOM-n-PA bringing healthy smiles to Allentown

The MOM-n-PA Dental Mission will be held Friday and Saturday, May 29-30 at the Allentown Fairgrounds Agri-Plex. MOM-n-PA is a large-scale free dental clinic.

ALLENTOWN , PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13th MOM-n-PA Dental Mission will be held Friday and Saturday, May 29-30 at the Allentown Fairgrounds Agri-Plex.MOM-n-PA, a program of the Pennsylvania Dental Foundation, is a large-scale dental clinic where treatment is provided at no cost to individuals who cannot afford dental care. Treatment is provided on a first-come, first-served basis, so patients should arrive early. Patients do not make an appointment or preregister.MOM-n-PA believes that everyone deserves an opportunity to have a healthy smile, regardless of income or current economic situation. For that reason, this organization, made up of 1,000 lay volunteers and dedicated, selﬂess dental professionals, licensed in Pennsylvania, provides annual free dental clinics throughout Pennsylvania. With 120 portable dental units over a two-day span, patients are accepted without qualiﬁcations. This work would not be possible without sponsors like United Concordia Dental and the Highmark Foundation.A press conference is scheduled for Friday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m. at the Allentown Fairgrounds Agri-Plex with a VIP tour of the facility immediately following. Set-up will be on Thursday, May 28 starting at 8:00 a.m. TV and still photographers often find significant opportunities, as the empty arena will be turned into a 120 dental chair clinic in a few short hours.Since 2013, clinics have been held in Philadelphia, Allentown, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Erie, Reading, Wilkes-Barre and York. MOM-n-PA has provided over $11 million dollars’ worth of care to around 16,000 patients. This year marks a return to Allentown, where the 2014 and 2023 missions were held. In the two previous Allentown missions, MOM-n-PA had more than 3,400 patient visits and donated a total of $2,359, 378 of free dental care. Local dentists Dr. Charles Incalcaterra and Dr. Seth Walbridge are spearheading this year’s efforts.Over the course of the two-day event, MOM-n-PA is prepared to treat 2,000 patients and expected to provide $1,200,000 worth of services, including medical screenings, dental exams with X-Rays, when necessary, cleanings, extractions, fillings, root canals, and a limited number of partial and full dentures – all without accepting any fees from patients. Equipment used during the clinic is rented from America’s Dentists Care Foundation.MOM-n-PA is seeking sponsors and volunteers to assist in the effort to make this event successful for the Allentown area. Volunteer sign up ends on Friday, May 22 with registration information available at http://www.mom-n-pa.com/volunteer-information/ “Allentown has been selected for the third time in our history because of the needs within the community and its surrounding areas,” said Dr. Gary Davis, Chair of MOM-n-PA. “We are a 100% volunteer organization and can use all the volunteer assistance and support we can get from the Allentown community to provide these services to those families and individuals who often cannot afford the cost of dental care.”MOM-n-PA is designed to address this undeserved population by providing those services and seeking to connect patients to a local dental office where the patients will be able to receive future dental services.About Mission of Mercy of PA (MOM-N-PA)MOM-n-PA has assembled a group of 1000 volunteers, including 300 dentists and dental hygienists who devote one weekend a year in different Pennsylvania communities to help bring high quality dental care to patients who don’t have insurance or the ability to pay for dental care. One of the core principals of MOM-n-PA is that every patient be treated with dignity and respect. MOM-n-PA seeks to educate patients and help them find dental homes in the area so that they can continue to have proper, ongoing dental care in the future.For more information about the event, volunteering, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit: www.mom-n-pa.com ###

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