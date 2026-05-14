New Neurology Study Reinforces What NeuroFiber Was Built On: Brain Health Begins In The Gut

NeuroFiber bars are scientifically-formulated to support the gut-brain axis with the whole-food fibers and nutrients that emerging neuroscience links to long-term cognitive health

A study of nearly 93,000 adults found that healthful plant-based diets reduced Alzheimer’s and other dementia risk — even when adopted later in life.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A landmark study published in Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN), delivers one of the clearest signals yet that both diet, and changes to diet over time, meaningfully shape the risk of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. The findings strongly reinforce the science behind NeuroFiber™ bars from Sorridi Therapeutics.

The Multiethnic Cohort Study followed 92,849 adults with plant-based diets, including those with Caucasian, African American, Japanese-American, Latino, and Native Hawaiian backgrounds for an average of 11 years. Participants who most closely followed a diet prioritizing healthy plant foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, vegetable oils, nuts, legumes, and tea and coffee had a 12% lower risk of dementia compared to those with unhealthful plant-based diets made up largely of refined grains, fruit juices, potatoes and added sugars.

But even more striking, in participants who reported changes in their diet 10 years later, adults whose diets had shifted the most toward the unhealthful pattern had a 25% higher risk of dementia compared to those whose diets hadn’t changed, while those who most adopted the healthful pattern reduced their risk by 11%. The findings provide clear evidence that improving diet quality, even modestly and even later in life, is associated with measurable brain-health benefits.

"This is the most actionable dementia-prevention data we've seen in years, and it lands exactly where NeuroFiber lives," said Beth Statkus, CEO of Sorridi Therapeutics. "The study's most powerful finding isn't that perfect eaters are protected — it's that changing course protects you. Even adults in their 60s who shifted away from refined grains, juices and added sugars saw lower risk. That's a message of hope, and it's a message of urgency. NeuroFiber was built to make that shift effortless — a high-quality, plant-based bar engineered for the gut-brain axis that fits into the day you already have."

The release coincides with NeuroFiber's successful exhibit at the 2026 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, where the team shared its gut-brain science with thousands of neurologists and neuroscience professionals. NeuroFiber's clean-label bars are scientifically-formulated around the exact food categories the researchers associated with reduced risk.

"Neurologists know we cannot drug our way out of the dementia crisis," Statkus added. "Diet is one of the most powerful modifiable levers we have. The Neurology findings show that lever still works in your 60s and beyond. NeuroFiber exists to make pulling it as simple as unwrapping a bar."

About the Study

The research was led by Song-Yi Park, PhD, of the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Cancer Center, and supported by the National Institute on Aging and the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health. Read the abstract at neurology.org.

About NeuroFiber™

NeuroFiber™ is a brain-health nutrition brand from Sorridi Therapeutics built on a simple truth: brain health starts in the gut. Its high-quality, plant-based bars are formulated to support the gut-brain axis with the whole-food fibers and nutrients that emerging neuroscience links to long-term cognitive health. Learn more at neurofiberhealth.com

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