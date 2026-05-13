MotoRadds In-Helmet Mount Confirmed Compatible with Both DJI Osmo Nano and Xtra Atto Action Cameras

Phoenix-based manufacturer of chin mounts, in-helmet mounts, and motorcycle camera accessories announces dual product compatibility identified during testing.

The mount wasn't designed for both cameras... it was designed for the DJI Osmo Nano. When we tested the Xtra Atto, the fit was exact. How does a competitor end up with dimensions that precise?” — Chris, Owner of MotoRadds

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MotoRadds, a Phoenix-based designer and manufacturer of action camera mounting solutions for motorcyclists, today announced that its in-helmet mount — originally engineered for the DJI Osmo Nano — has been confirmed compatible with the recently released Xtra Atto action camera.

The dual compatibility was identified during routine post-launch product testing. MotoRadds engineers found that the Xtra Atto, manufactured by Xtra Technology LLC, fits the in-helmet mount's magnetic cradle in the same orientation as the DJI Osmo Nano. The two cameras share the same external body dimensions relevant to mounting and the same magnetic mounting polarity orientation, allowing the Xtra Atto to be used with the mount with no adapter, no reversal, and no modification required.

The two cameras present visible cosmetic differences, most notably in the design of the exterior lens housing.

"Our mount was engineered around the DJI Osmo Nano's specific external dimensions and magnetic polarity," said Chris, founder of MotoRadds. "During post-launch testing, we found that it also accepts the Xtra Atto. We are sharing the finding so that customers who own either camera are aware of the compatibility."



About the In-Helmet Mount

The MotoRadds in-helmet mount slips between a full-face motorcycle helmet's cheek padding and sits inside the helmet behind the visor with the rider, capturing first-person footage with no exterior camera profile. It incorporates a magnetic cradle designed around the DJI Osmo Nano's external dimensions and magnetic polarity specifications. The in-helmet mount is part of MotoRadds' broader product line of motorcycle camera mounting solutions, which also includes chin mounts, 360° mounts, and windscreen mounts for use with action cameras from multiple manufacturers.



About MotoRadds

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, MotoRadds designs and manufactures action camera mounting solutions for motorcyclists, including chin mounts, in-helmet mounts, 360° mounts, and windscreen mounts. More information is available at motoradds.com.

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