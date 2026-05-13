Black Dog Junk Removal Celebrates 300 Five-Star Google Reviews and Launches Summer Garage Cleanout Campaign

Black Dog Junk Removal Logo

Black Dog Junk Removal celebrates 300+ 5-star Google reviews by launching their summertime garage cleanout campaign perfect for Charleston area homeowners.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Dog Junk Removal , a locally owned junk removal company serving the Charleston area. Black Dog is celebrating two major milestones this season: surpassing 300 5-star Google reviews and launching a Summer Garage Cleanout Campaign that's focused on helping homeowners and businesses reclaim valuable space ahead of summer.Known throughout the Lowcountry for reliable service, fast turnaround times, and professional cleanouts, Black Dog Junk Removal has continued to grow through word-of-mouth referrals and strong customer satisfaction across Charleston and surrounding communities. Since in March of 2026 they celebrated wrapping up year 3 of business in Charleston, this is a feat that their team is proud of.“Reaching 300 five-star reviews is a huge milestone for our team,” said Tyler Walker of Black Dog Junk Removal. “We’ve built this company around showing up on time, treating customers respectfully, and making difficult cleanouts as easy and stress-free as possible. Seeing so many customers take the time to leave positive feedback means a lot to us as these reviews show Charleston who Black Dog really is”Alongside the review milestone, the company has also launched a seasonal Summer Garage Cleanout Campaign across social media platforms. This campaign encourages Charleston area homeowners to clear out clutter and make room for summer projects, storage, hobbies, inventory, and everyday living.The campaign highlights common items that accumulate in garages and storage spaces over time, including old furniture, broken appliances, unused equipment, cardboard, paint cans, renovation debris, and any other general household junk. With Charleston homeowners preparing for summer renovations, moves, or even just a summer full of busy activities - Black Dog Junk Removal says demand for garage cleanouts has steadily increased this year.The company believes that a packed garage can quietly turn into a storage locker for things you don’t even need anymore. Once it’s cleared out, it opens the door for workshops, home gyms, parking vehicles again, or simply having a cleaner and more functional space.Black Dog Junk Removal is locally owned and operated out of West Ashley, SC and their main focus is on providing straightforward, reliable junk removal services for homeowners, property managers, and local businesses throughout the Lowcountry. As the company reaches its 300 five-star review milestone and expands its seasonal garage cleanout initiatives, the team remains committed to professionalism, responsiveness, and making the cleanout process simple for customers across the area.For more information about Black Dog Junk Removal, including social media pages, recent projects, and additional online resources, visit Black Dog's online network

Charleston Homeowners & Property Managers! 👇

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.