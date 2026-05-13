Mewa Rolls Out Esenca Sizing Across Europe, Achieving 97% Fit Success Rate

From van-based fittings to digital body measurement: Esenca Sizing now powers Mewa's workwear sizing across Europe.

Mewa Textil-Service launches company-wide digital body measurement across Germany, with full European deployment planned by the end of 2026.

This rollout validates years of building measurement technology that performs in real operational conditions, not just controlled tests.” — Dragos Tanase, CEO, Esenca Sizing

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esenca Sizing Powers Mewa's Europe-Wide Rollout of AI Body Measurement, Achieving 97% Fit Success Rate

Mewa Textil-Service, Europe's leading workwear service provider, has officially launched the company-wide rollout of Esenca Sizing's AI-powered body measurement technology, following a pilot phase that delivered a 97% fit success rate.



Esenca Sizing, the Romanian AI body measurement company, today confirmed that Mewa Textil-Service has begun the full rollout of its digital sizing technology across all Mewa locations in Germany, with deployment planned across every European country Mewa operates in by the end of 2026. The rollout was officially announced by Mewa earlier this month.

The decision follows an extensive pilot phase concluding with a 97% fit success rate, measured through Mewa's actual return data — a particularly meaningful indicator in the workwear sector, where employees only return clothing that cannot be worn.

For decades, Mewa relied on a traditional fitting process in which a Customer Service Representative drove to client sites with a van of sample garments. Employees gathered to try on clothing individually — a slow process, crowded, dependent on worn or shrunk samples; and capped at around 40 fittings per representative per day. Absences and subjective sizing further compounded the inefficiency.

With Esenca Sizing's digital infrastructure, Mewa's Field Customer Service Representatives now use the Esenca body measurement app and dashboard to measure up to 300 employees per device per day. For larger sites, multiple devices run simultaneously, enabling Mewa to measure thousands of employees in a single visit. Esenca also developed custom reporting software integrated into Mewa's control panel, feeding size recommendations directly into Mewa's internal ordering systems.

Individual sizing now takes 2 to 4 minutes per person, compared to the previous 15 to 20 minutes a fundamental change for businesses outfitting large workforces.

"The integration of Esenca Sizing is a key milestone in our digital transformation strategy," said Michael Kümpfel, Chief Customer Officer at Mewa. "It strengthens our digital service offering, enables more efficient and scalable fitting processes, and delivers clear value for both customers and service teams. Customer feedback confirms that digital convenience, combined with trusted personal service, is becoming a decisive factor in modern customer experience."

For Esenca Sizing, the rollout represents the largest deployment of its body measurement technology in the European workwear sector to date.

"This rollout is validation of years of work building measurement technology that performs in real operational conditions, not just in controlled tests," said Dragos Tanase, CEO of Esenca Sizing. "Mewa is a demanding partner with serious scale, and seeing our technology adopted across their European network is a defining moment for our company. It also signals where the workwear and PPE industry is heading: toward digital, sustainable, and operationally efficient sizing as the new standard."

Esenca Sizing's technology serves the workwear, PPE, fashion, and medical sectors across European markets, including Germany, the UK, France, and the Benelux and Nordic regions. Mewa, headquartered in Wiesbaden, operates 53 locations and serves over 200,000 B2B customers across Europe.

About Esenca Sizing Esenca Sizing is an AI-powered body, hand, and foot measurement company headquartered in Romania. Its technology helps workwear, PPE, fashion, and medical organisations deliver precise sizing at scale through smartphone-based measurement and an integrated Sizing Operations management platform. Esenca Sizing has been part of the Mewa group since 2024. Learn more at esencasizing.com.

About Mewa Textil-Service: Mewa Textil-Service is one of Europe's leading workwear and textile service companies, providing rental, maintenance, and logistics solutions for professional clothing and protective equipment. Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, Mewa serves over 200,000 B2B customers across 53 locations in Europe. The company has been part of the Mewa group since its founding and operates across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and beyond. Learn more at mewa.de.

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