The 7th World Parkinson Congress Announces 12 Hot Topics Presentations

7th World Parkinson Congress

Both Rising-Star Researchers and Senior Clinicians, and Advocates from around the World Present New Study Findings in Parkinson’s Disease

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2026) , offered through the World Parkinson Coalition, announces today its 12 Hot Topics presentations, highlighting emerging areas in Parkinson’s research and disease management. Both senior and rising-star researchers, clinicians, and advocates from around the world will present new findings across basic science, clinical science, therapeutics, and care.The World Parkinson Coalition leadership, which includes more than 50 reviewers, assessed over 900 submissions, and whittled them down to the final 12 abstracts for Hot Topics presentations.The list of international authors of the selected abstracts will present their findings orally to the broader audience, just before the opening plenary each morning, four per day. WPC 2026 is being held in Phoenix, Arizona from May 24 – 27, 2026.“We are pleased to announce this year’s most exciting, cutting-edge 12 hot topics by both up-and-coming as well as established senior researchers and clinicians whose work adds great value to the Parkinson’s community,” states Elizabeth (Eli) Pollard, executive director, World Parkinson Coalition, the nonprofit, international organization behind the Congress. “The vast array of research, from genetics to improving day-to-day living with a better understanding of ongoing research, is further evidence how the global Parkinson’s community is working toward the common goal of improving disease management while working to find a cure.”The aim of the WPC 2026 is to unite the worldwide Parkinson community for a high-level scientific and educational program organized into four days of pre-congress courses, plenary sessions, workshops, and roundtables allowing for discussions on the most recent science and clinical research as well as advances in treatments designed to improve care and quality of life for people living with Parkinson’s disease.The 12 Hot Topics presentations at the WPC 2026 will look at:O Assessing the accuracy and timeliness of medication administration for hospitalized patients with Parkinson disease by Jake Plagenz (USA)O Predicting Parkinson's disease: exploring prodromal disease algorithms in PREDICT-PD by Ashvin Kuri (UK)O The syn-sleep study: detection of cutaneous phosphorylated alpha-synuclein in REM sleep behavior disorder by Christopher Gibbons (USA)O Whole brain [11C]-PE2I dopamine transporter PET imaging in persons with Parkinson's with freezing of gait or a history of falls by Nicolaas Bohnen (USA)O Clinical and neuropathological features of amygdala-predominant Lewy body disease: insights from a brain bank cohort by Natasja Deshayes (the Netherlands)O Impact of ultrafine particles from air pollution on Parkinson’s disease: from brain biodistribution to neurotoxicity by Emeline Barbier (France)O Parkinson’s disease genetic risk modulates microglia transcriptional states in α-synucleinopathies by Raphael Kubler (USA)O Association between α-synuclein pathology and brain mitochondrial function in an LBD marmoset model by Tetsuya Hirato (Japan)O Explaining early gene therapy research of AB-1005 (GDNF gene therapy) for Parkinson’s disease (PD): patients’/caregivers’ perspective by Esther Labib-Kiyarash (USA)O Lysosomal pathway expression profile of Parkinson’s disease patients is associated with disease severity by Janna van Wetering (the Netherlands)O Associating resting-state functional connectivity and improvements in reactive stepping in Parkinson’s disease by Emily Tobin (USA)O Robot-assisted transplantation of hypoimmune iPSC derived dopaminergic progenitor cells for idiopathic Parkinson’s disease by Jiong Shi (China)For more information about the abstracts, please visit: www. wpc2026.org/scientificprogram To connect with one of the authors to learn about their research or set up an interview, write to Julie@worldpdcoalition.org.###About the World Parkinson Coalitionand WPC 2026The World Parkinson Coalition Inc provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The triennial World Parkinson Congresses provide a space for the global Parkinson’s community of researchers, clinicians, health care professionals, people with Parkinson’s and their care partners to meet in person, network, and discuss advances in Parkinson’s research, improve understanding and promote advocacy worldwide, while influencing future research and care options. The WPC 2026 will attract more than 4,000 delegates.About Parkinson’s DiseaseAffecting more than one million Americans and 11 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurodegenerative disease on the planet. While Parkinson’s is characterized by limited functional ability, a variety of nonmotor and motor symptoms significantly impact the quality of life of both people living with Parkinson’s and their care partners. This can include resting tremor, muscle rigidity, paid, fatigue, anxiety and depression.

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