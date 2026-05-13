Foster Crown Steve May - Foster Crown

Pioneer Physician Representation Firm Gives Independent Physicians a Seat at the Table Eliminating the Middlemen That Have Long Underserved Doctors

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOSTER CROWN DISRUPTS TRADITIONAL PHYSICIAN STAFFING MODEL, REPLACING VMS IN KEY MARKETS THROUGH DIRECT PSA RELATIONSHIPS

WITH INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR PHYSICIANS

Pioneer Physician Representation Firm Gives Independent Physicians a Seat at the Table, Eliminating the Middlemen That Have Long Underserved Both Doctors and Healthcare Facilities

Foster Crown, widely recognized as the premier physician representation firm in the United States, today announced a landmark expansion of its services that is fundamentally reshaping how independent contractor physicians engage with healthcare facilities across the country. By replacing Vendor Management Systems (VMS) in multiple markets and establishing direct Professional Services Agreement (PSA) relationships between healthcare facilities and independent contractor physicians, Foster Crown is eliminating a costly, outdated layer of the staffing infrastructure and returning power, compensation, and professional agency to the physicians themselves.

A New Model Built for Independent Physicians

For years, the healthcare staffing ecosystem has relied heavily on Vendor Management Systems technology platforms and intermediary organizations that sit between healthcare facilities and the independent physicians they need. While VMS platforms were designed to bring efficiency to the procurement process, they have in practice created a system that depresses physician compensation, diminishes professional relationships, and prioritizes administrative convenience over clinical quality and physician welfare.

Foster Crown is changing that paradigm. Through its new direct PSA model, the firm is contracting directly with healthcare facilities on behalf of independent contractor physicians cutting out the VMS layer entirely and ensuring that the value generated by world-class physicians flows to those physicians, not to intermediary platforms.

“The VMS model was never designed with the physician in mind,” said a senior representative of Foster Crown. “It was designed to manage spend and reduce friction for procurement departments. What it actually does is devalue physician expertise, suppress independent contractor rates, and strip physicians of the professional relationships and advocacy they deserve. We are ending that arrangement in every market we enter.”

Targeted Expansion Across High-Demand Specialties

The initial rollout of Foster Crown’s direct PSA model is focused on three of the most in-demand and underserved specialty areas in American medicine:

Gastroenterology (GI)

As demand for GI procedures continues to outpace supply driven by expanded colorectal cancer screening guidelines, an aging population, and increasing prevalence of GI disorders independent GI physicians have become among the most sought-after practitioners in the healthcare market. Foster Crown’s direct PSA model ensures these physicians are compensated at true market value while maintaining the professional independence and scheduling flexibility that defines their careers.

Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN)

The OB/GYN specialty is experiencing an acute workforce shortage, with rural and underserved communities bearing the most severe impact. Independent OB/GYN practitioners who have chosen contractor arrangements deserve representation that understands the unique demands of their specialty including complex scheduling requirements, liability considerations, and the deeply personal nature of the care they provide. Foster Crown brings that expertise to every PSA negotiation.

Interventional Radiology (IR)

Interventional radiologists occupy a unique intersection of diagnostic precision and procedural skill, commanding both high demand and specialized practice environments. Foster Crown’s representation ensures that IR physicians working as independent contractors receive contracts and compensation packages that reflect the full value of their expertise brand that the terms governing their independent practice protect their professional interests and clinical autonomy.

What This Means for Independent Physician Contractors

For the independent contractor physicians who work with Foster Crown, the impact of this model shift is concrete and transformative:

• Higher Compensation: Without VMS fees and intermediary margins eroding the rate, independent physicians receive compensation that accurately reflects the market value of their expertise.

• Direct Professional Relationships: Physicians work within agreements that are negotiated on their behalf, with terms they understand and that reflect their professional needs not the preferences of a third-party platform.

• Dedicated Advocacy and Support: Foster Crown provides ongoing representation, contract guidance, dispute resolution support, and market intelligence giving independent physicians the institutional support that was previously only available to employed physicians.

• A Professional Voice: Perhaps most importantly, independent contractors working through Foster Crown’s PSA model have a skilled, committed advocate speaking on their behalf ensuring that their interests are represented at every stage of the engagement.

Changing How Independent Medicine Works in America

The rise of the independent contractor model in physician staffing has been one of the defining trends of the last decade. Physicians across specialties have increasingly chosen contractor arrangements for the flexibility, autonomy, and financial transparency they can offer but the absence of a true advocacy infrastructure has left many independent physicians vulnerable to the same structural inequities they sought to escape by leaving employed medicine.

Foster Crown is addressing that gap directly. By bringing the full weight of its representation expertise to the independent contractor space through direct facility relationships, professionally negotiated PSAs, and ongoing advocacy the firm is creating an infrastructure that makes independent medicine genuinely sustainable, professionally rewarding, and financially competitive.

“Independent physicians should not have to choose between autonomy and advocacy,” said Foster Crown’s leadership. “Our model proves they don’t have to. We bring the support, the guidance, and the voice that every independent contractor physician deserves without asking them to sacrifice the independence that defines their professional identity.”

About Foster Crown

Foster Crown is the premier physician representation firm in the United States, dedicated exclusively to advocating for physicians throughout every stage of their careers. From contract negotiation and compensation benchmarking to independent contractor representation and direct PSA placement, Foster Crown combines deep market expertise with an unwavering commitment to physician interests. The firm serves physicians across all

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