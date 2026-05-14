Maldives’ First Adventure Picnic Island and the World’s Most Beautiful Zipline Set to Open 21 May 2026

World's most beautiful zipline

The Maldives' first adventure picnic island opens 21 May 2026, featuring the world's most beautiful over-ocean zipline in Kaafu Atoll.

Vahmaafushi is not just a picnic island. It's an experience island — where adventure, ocean views, and unforgettable moments come together in one unique destination in the Maldives.” — Vahmaafushi Team

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vahmaafushi , the Maldives' first-ever adventure picnic island, is set to officially open its doors on 21 May 2026, bringing with it an entirely new category of island experience for tourists and locals alike. Nestled in Kaafu (South Malé) Atoll within the same lagoon as Maafushi, Vahmaafushi is redefining what it means to spend a day on a Maldivian island — blending adrenaline-fueled adventure, world-class ocean views, and intimate celebrations into one unforgettable destination.Conveniently located just 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport and a mere 2 minutes from Maafushi — one of the Maldives' most visited local islands — Vahmaafushi is easily accessible to day-trippers, resort guests, and island-hoppers from the moment it opens.A New Kind of Island Experience:From opening day, visitors will enjoy a curated portfolio of experiences designed for honeymooners, families, solo travellers, and adventure enthusiasts:Thrilling zipline ride from Maafushi to Vahmaafushi, soaring over turquoise ocean waters-Beach picnic experiences with stunning sea views-Bonfire evenings under the Maldivian night sky-On-island restaurant serving fresh, inspired cuisine-Romantic private beach dinners for couples and honeymooners-Anniversary and special celebration packages-Day-visit cabanas for relaxation and private escapesThe World's Most Beautiful Zipline The centerpiece of Vahmaafushi is its iconic over-ocean zipline — a thrilling ride connecting Maafushi and Vahmaafushi that launches alongside the island on 21 May 2026. Riders soar above the turquoise waters of the Maldives with unobstructed panoramic views of the horizon, making every crossing an adventure in itself. Whether at sunrise or sunset, the zipline is set to become one of the most photographed and talked-about new experiences in the Maldives — and a new benchmark in experiential tourism across the region.An Invitation to International Tour Operators:Vahmaafushi warmly invites international tour operators and destination management companies to begin collaborating ahead of the 21 May 2026 opening. As the Maldives' first adventure picnic island, Vahmaafushi offers a compelling and differentiated addition to any Maldives itinerary — moving beyond the traditional resort stay to deliver hands-on, story-worthy experiences.Whether catering to honeymooners, adventure travelers, families, or luxury group tours, Vahmaafushi's portfolio can be seamlessly woven into multi-day itineraries. Partnership benefits include dedicated trade rates, group pricing, co-marketing opportunities, and FAM trip invitations ahead of opening.About Vahmaafushi:Vahmaafushi is the Maldives' first adventure picnic island, located in Kaafu (South Malé) Atoll. Combining natural island beauty with curated adventure and celebration experiences, Vahmaafushi offers a fresh and accessible way to experience the Maldives — beyond the resort. Open to tourists, locals, and trade partners from 21 May 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.