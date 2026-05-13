Symplast Announces Growth Financing from Level Structured Capital to Accelerate Commercial Expansion

New capital supports Symplast’s next phase following 2026 Best in KLAS® recognition for Ambulatory Plastic Surgery Solutions and launch of its two new campaigns

This capital lets us bring Symplast to every aesthetic practice that has been settling for less — and continue to invest in the innovations that have always defined this company” — Facundo Formica, CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symplast, the most complete practice management platform built exclusively for Plastic Surgeons and Aesthetic Medicine Practices, today announced growth financing from Level Structured Capital, a business unit of Level Equity. The financing will fund Symplast's commercial and go-to-market expansion as the company scales its highest-rated, mobile-first, cloud-based, AI-powered operating system in aesthetic plastic surgery.Symplast has been recognized as 2026 Best in KLAS for Ambulatory Plastic Surgery Solutions, validating what its customers have said for years: that Symplast is one of the most trusted names in aesthetic medicine. The investment also coincides with the launch of two campaigns — Beautiful Business and You Deserve the Best — debuting at The Aesthetic Meet 2026. Together, these moments mark Symplast's emergence as the category-leading platform and a voice for the future of the specialty.With a mature platform across EHR, practice management, CRM, payments, AI, and growth services, the partnership positions Symplast to convert product maturity into market reach."This partnership with Level Structured Capital lets us press the accelerator at exactly the right moment," said Facundo Formica, Chief Executive Officer of Symplast. "Our platform is mature. The category is moving. Our customers are telling our story for us. This capital lets us bring Symplast to every aesthetic practice that has been settling for less — and continue to invest in the innovations that have always defined this company."The financing will primarily fund commercial and go-to-market expansion: scaling the sales organization, deepening Symplast's presence inside The Aesthetic Society and the broader specialty, and amplifying the Beautiful Business and You Deserve the Best campaigns. It will also support continued investment in product innovation, from AI-powered workflows to the next generation of tools the aesthetic medicine community expects.Level Structured Capital is a software-focused investor with a long track record of supporting vertical SaaS leaders through their next phase of scale. The firm's commitment was shaped by customer reference calls, testimonials from practices using Symplast every day, and the company's defensible position as the specialized operating system for one of healthcare's fastest-growing cash-pay segments."Symplast has built a differentiated vertical software platform in a highly attractive, specialized healthcare market," said Barry Osherow, Partner at Level Structured Capital. "We are excited to support the company as it scales its go-to-market execution and continues to invest in the product innovation that has earned it a leadership position alongside an exceptional team.""As a platform built by surgeons and refined alongside the practices that use it every day, Symplast is uniquely positioned to help providers deliver better care, better experiences, and better business outcomes," said Dr. Shashi Kusuma, Founder and Chairman of Symplast.Symplast's recognition as a 2026 Best in KLAS solution and as a Premier Technology Partner of The Aesthetic Society reflects what its customers have been saying for years: Symplast is not a vendor, but a partner committed to the long-term success of every practice it serves. The new partnership with Level Structured Capital extends that philosophy into Symplast's capital base — backing the company's next phase of growth with discipline, alignment, and a shared belief in the future of the category. Beautiful Business Starts Here.About SymplastSymplast is the only complete practice management platform built exclusively for aesthetic medicine. Mobile-first, cloud-based, and AI-powered, Symplast unifies EHR, practice management, scheduling, communication, CRM, payments, patient engagement, AI-powered workflows, and growth services in one integrated ecosystem backed by concierge-level service and a partnership philosophy that runs from Lead to Loyalty. Learn more at symplast.com. About Level EquityFounded in 2009, Level Equity is a lower middle market private investment firm focused on providing long-term growth capital to rapidly growing software and technology-enabled businesses through two business lines, growth equity and structured capital. The Firm has $6.4B in assets under management, has made over 125 investments, and provides hands-on strategic guidance through the Firm’s in-house value creation engine, NextLevel Operations.For more information, visit levelequity.com About KLAS ResearchKLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviews with thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and across the globe. Learn more at klasresearch.com

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