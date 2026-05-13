CKR Solar Wins 2026 FlaSEIA Award for Tampa Bay Solar, Battery Storage & Vehicle-to-Home Charging Project

Vehicle to Home Energy Backup System

CKR Solar earns 2026 FlaSEIA Award for a Tampa Bay solar, battery storage and vehicle-to-home charging project focused on resilience.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CKR Solar , a Tampa Bay-area solar and energy storage contractor, has been recognized with a 2026 FlaSEIA Award for a residential solar , battery storage, and vehicle-to-home charging project in the Tampa Bay region.The award was presented as part of the 2026 FlaSEIA Awards during the Florida Solar & Storage Summit, held May 7–8, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.Founded in 1977, the Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA) is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to protecting and promoting Florida’s solar energy industry. FlaSEIA represents companies and professionals across the solar and energy storage sectors. Its annual awards recognize companies and projects that demonstrate leadership, innovation, quality, and impact in Florida’s clean energy market.The 2026 recognition builds on CKR Solar’s momentum from 2025, when the company received both the Residential PV Installation Award and the Residential Battery Installation Award from FlaSEIA for a 31.16 kW solar-plus-storage project completed in St. Petersburg, FL. That project featured 76 U.S.-made Silfab solar modules, Tesla Powerwall 3 units providing 54 kWh of energy storage, and a SPAN load management system designed for seamless power reliability and hurricane resiliency.The latest award-winning system continues CKR Solar’s focus on resilient residential energy design. The project features Qcells solar modules manufactured in Georgia, paired with GM Energy battery storage and vehicle-to-home charging technology. Together, the system reflects the growing demand among Florida homeowners for integrated energy solutions that combine solar production, backup power, and future-ready home energy management.“Coming on the heels of our dual FlaSEIA win for the St. Petersburg project, this recognition reinforces the strength of our approach to home energy resilience throughout Tampa Bay,” said Christopher Rollitt, CEO of CKR Solar. “Homeowners are no longer looking at solar as a standalone product. They want integrated energy systems that can reduce utility dependence, support backup power, and prepare their homes for the next generation of energy technology. With the amount of storms and hurricanes that we face, resilience has to include some form of energy security into the future.”CKR Solar’s award-winning work reflects the company’s emphasis on high-quality system design, careful installation practices, and long-term performance in Florida’s demanding climate. As homeowners across the state look for ways to manage rising energy costs and prepare for severe weather, solar-plus-storage systems are becoming an increasingly important part of residential energy planning. “This project represents where the market is headed,” Rollitt added. “Solar, energy storage, and vehicle-to-home charging are coming together to give homeowners more control, more resilience, and a cleaner way to power their lives.”CKR Solar is honored to be recognized again by FlaSEIA and remains committed to delivering high-quality solar, battery storage, and energy upgrade projects throughout Florida.About CKR SolarCKR Solar & Storage is a Florida-based provider of residential and commercial solar energy solutions. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay area, the company designs and installs customized solar, battery storage, and energy upgrade systems focused on efficiency, savings, reliability, and long-term energy resilience.

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