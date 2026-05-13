Monroe County Government Opens Upgraded Proactive MD Health and Wellness Center

Interior of new Health and Wellness Center.

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monroe County Government has relocated its Proactive MD Monroe County Health and Wellness Center to an upgraded location, improving access to comprehensive primary care while continuing to serve employees with the same trusted care team.The new Health and Wellness Center offers an expanded footprint, featuring additional exam rooms, conference space, and nurses’ stations. Since opening on October 1, 2025, 74% of Monroe County Government employees have already engaged with the Health and Wellness Center for their care."The new Health and Wellness Center is an amazing health benefit for our employees,” said Seth Elgar, Assistant Director of Human Resources with Monroe County Government. “We’re proud of this new space and the convenient care it makes possible for our team.”Monroe County Government has partnered with Proactive MD since 2024 to serve as the healthcare home for its employees. The new location was recently celebrated with an open house in partnership with other wellness organizations throughout Indiana.“We are excited for this next step in our journey with Monroe County Government,” says John Collier, Founder & CEO of Proactive MD. “The new Health and Wellness Center location reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-first care for this community.”About Monroe County GovernmentWith a population of over 140,000, Monroe County Government serves the city of Bloomington and the towns of Ellettsville and Stinesville in southern Indiana. To learn more about Monroe County Government, visit www.in.gov/counties/monroe/ About Proactive MD:Proactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

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