ABL Diagnostics Announces Strategic AI Roadmap to Advance Molecular Research and Global Data Security

WOIPPY, FRANCE, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), a specialist in molecular diagnostics, bioinformatics and infectious disease solutions, today announces its strategic commitment to integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) architectures across its research and bioinformatics ecosystem.By combining advanced computational innovation with a security-centric global data infrastructure, the company is positioning its technology to meet the most rigorous international standards for data integrity and pathogen analysis.As molecular biology and microbiology continue to evolve toward increasingly data-driven approaches, ABL Diagnostics is evolving its data-driven strategy. By developing AI-ready frameworks within its internal R&D and operational processes, the company aims to accelerate the next generation of assay design and genomic interpretation. The objective is to further enhance innovation capabilities, improve productivity, strengthen competitiveness and optimize the overall efficiency of assay design, data analysis and development workflows.Building the foundation for innovation:Within its R&D pipeline, ABL Diagnostics is using computational methodologies to enhance the precision of its across its DeepChekand UltraGene product portfolios. These efforts focus on automating genomic variability analysis, inclusivity assessments and ensuring that molecular assays remain safe against rapidly evolving pathogens.A partnership approach to data integrity:ABL Diagnostics’ AI strategy is built on a foundation of full transparency and data sovereignty. Recognizing that the most valuable clinical data belongs to our partners and customers, our infrastructure is specifically designed to facilitate Machine Learning (ML) within controlled, customer-owned environments.ABL Diagnostics does not seek to own patient data; instead, we provide the advanced computational "engines" that allow researchers to extract insights from their own proprietary datasets. This "Privacy-by-Design" approach ensures that AI models are used to enhance specific diagnostic workflows without the data ever leaving the customer’s secure perimeter or being used for unauthorized model training.A scalable bioinformatics ecosystem:ABL Diagnostics currently offers approximately forty DeepChekassays dedicated to sequencing-based microbial genotyping and resistance analysis, alongside a comparable portfolio of UltraGene molecular assays derived from the proven Fast Track Diagnostics technology.The company is currently designing AI-enhanced modules within its bioinformatics and interpretation environments to streamline the transformation of complex genomic data—such as antimicrobial resistance (AMR) markers and microbial variants—into actionable scientific insights.To ensure the highest standards of safety and clinical rigor, new AI-driven tools are currently intended for Research Use Only (RUO) environments. This allows for rigorous verification, validation and performance benchmarking alongside laboratories, researchers and healthcare professionals before broader clinical integration.Global standards in security: HDS and beyondABL Diagnostics is committed to the highest global standards for data protection and cybersecurity. The company is building its AI roadmap to strictly follow EU IVDR regulations and U.S. FDA cybersecurity guidance.Central to this strategy is the company’s decision to apply the French HDS (‘Hébergeur de Données de Santé’) certification standards to its entire global infrastructure. As one of the most advanced and rigorous security frameworks in existence, HDS goes beyond standard data protection by requiring specific, high-level audits of healthcare-specific hosting and governance. By adopting HDS as a universal baseline, ABL Diagnostics ensures that all customers—regardless of their location in the world—benefit from a level of security, transparency, and data integrity that meets the highest European requirements for sensitive health information.By combining its deep expertise in molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics with the power of AI, ABL Diagnostics is helping to shape the future of precision microbiology and the next generation of infectious disease management.About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.- MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.ContactABL Diagnostics SASociété anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 eurosHeadquarters : 72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

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