Introducing the Generated Awards, the first global celebration of commercial AI video

The ceremony will culminate a two-day event that includes a networking session and video hackathon.

The AI video industry is growing and changing rapidly. We want to celebrate creators as often as possible because today's state of the art will be tomorrow's commonplace.” — Tanya Porquez, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generated Group, Inc. today announced the launch of The Generated Awards , a new event focused on AI-powered commercial creativity, advertising, and production. The inaugural awards ceremony will take place on May 27, 2026, at Lavan Chelsea and will bring together creators, agencies, platforms, production companies, and enterprise creative teams working at the front edge of AI-native media production.The awards show will culminate a two-day event beginning with an AI video hackathon on May 26."The AI video industry is growing and changing rapidly," said Tanya Porquez. "We want to celebrate creators as often as possible because today's state of the art will be tomorrow's commonplace. We welcome video submissions from around the world so we can celebrate creators everywhere."The event is designed as an invite-only gathering centered on commercial outcomes rather than general AI hype. Organizers expect approximately 300 attendees across a aetworking event, a creator challenge, a demo day, and the awards show running from May 26 through May 27.The awards will recognize work across nine categories, including Best Storytelling, Best Visual Effects, Best Direction, Best Audio Experience, Platform of the Year, Influencer of the Year, Breakthrough Creator of the Year, and Commercial of the Year.In the future, Generated Group will hold events worldwide throughout the year to celebrate AI artists and capture the zeitgeist of a growing industry.“The AI creator economy is moving incredibly fast, but most events still treat this work like a novelty,” said Tanya Porquez. “We wanted to build something focused specifically on commercial creative production, the people making ads, films, campaigns, and branded experiences that are starting to reshape the industry.”Unlike broader AI conferences, The Generated Awards will focus on creators and teams actively producing commercial work using AI tools. Attendees will include creative agencies, advertising leaders, production companies, design studios, enterprise creative operations teams, and AI-native creators.We invite media and industry attendees to RSVP although space is limited.Event DetailsLocation: Lavan Chelsea541 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001Tuesday, May 2611:30 AM - 8:30 PMAwards Event DetailsWednesday, May 275:30 PM - 11:30 PMRSVPAbout Generated Group, Inc.Generated Group, Inc. is the owner of the Generated Awards, a series of awards and events held globally to celebrated commercial AI video technology and artistry. Founded in 2026, the company celebrates the creativity of commercial video artists exploring the cutting edge of AI-generated visual and audio content.

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