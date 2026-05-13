National Coalition for Homeless Veterans 2026 Annual Conference to Be Held in Washington, DC May 27-29

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins to Speak on May 29

NCHV’s Annual Conference is where the people doing this important work come together. We will build on decades of progress and find innovative solutions to the challenges faced by today’s veterans.” — Kathryn Monet, CEO of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV) Annual Conference will take place Wednesday, May 27, through Friday, May 29, 2026, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC. The Annual Conference brings together service providers, federal partners, advocates, researchers, and other stakeholders from across the country for several days of learning, collaboration, and information sharing focused on advancing solutions to end veteran homelessness.Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins and Assistant Secretary of Labor for Veterans’ Employment and Training John Workman will join federal officials, service providers, advocates, and veterans from across the country to discuss the future of veteran homelessness prevention, housing stability, workforce reintegration, and supportive services.Over the past decade, veteran homelessness has been cut in half through sustained federal investment and strong partnerships with community-based providers. Yet nearly 33,000 veterans still experience homelessness on any given night, while rising housing costs and affordability challenges continue to strain communities nationwide.Conference sessions will focus on housing affordability, expanding access to care and services, workforce development, support for underserved veteran populations, and innovative approaches to helping veterans and their families achieve long-term housing stability.“NCHV’s Annual Conference is where the people doing this work come together to share what is working, confront what is changing and help shape what comes next,” said Kathryn Monet, CEO of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans . “We have made historic progress in reducing veteran homelessness because federal agencies, local providers, advocates and communities have worked together. Together, we will build on these decades of progress and find innovative solutions to the challenges faced by today’s veterans.”NCHV’s Annual Conference is the nation’s only national gathering dedicated solely to ending veteran homelessness.The conference will bring together leaders from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Labor, Congress, veteran service organizations, housing providers, workforce development organizations, researchers, and community partners from across the country.Topics throughout the conference will include:• Housing affordability and voucher utilization• Employment and workforce reintegration for returning veterans• Access to care and support services• Community-based solutions to veteran homelessness• Transitional and permanent supportive housing• Emerging policy and implementation challengesAdditional speakers and conference programming will be announced in the coming weeks. More information , including registration details and the full conference agenda.About the National Coalition for Homeless VeteransThe National Coalition for Homeless Veterans is the resource and technical assistance center for a national network of community-based service providers and local, state, and federal agencies working to end homelessness among veterans.

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