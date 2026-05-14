ClearLane Introduces Pre-Billing Revenue Recovery Audit for Freight Brokerages

ClearLane — Freight Operations. Optimized. ClearLane — Pre-Billing Revenue Recovery Audit

Pre-billing audit service catches missed detention, layover, TONU, and lumper charges before the shipper invoice goes out, closing the dispatch-to-billing gap.

Revenue sits between dispatch and billing — detention not documented, layover never entered as a line item. The pre-billing audit catches it before the invoice goes out, not after.” — Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLane ( getclearlane.com ), a freight brokerage back-office operations provider, today announced the availability of its pre-billing revenue recovery audit service. The service is designed to identify and capture missed accessorial charges, rate discrepancies, and unbilled fees before the shipper invoice goes out — closing a revenue gap that exists at most freight companies between dispatch and billing.In freight operations, revenue is lost in the gap between when a load is delivered and when the invoice is prepared. Detention charges get missed when dispatch is moving fast and the billing team doesn't have the driver's notes yet. Layover and TONU fees get entered into the TMS as comments instead of billable line items. Lumper fees sit in carrier settlement without making it onto the shipper side. Contract rate discrepancies between the rate confirmation and the carrier's invoice go undetected when volume is high. ClearLane has published a breakdown of where freight brokers lose revenue before the invoice goes out that details the five most common gaps.ClearLane's pre-billing audit reviews every load before invoicing, checking for missed detention, layover, TONU, and lumper charges; verifying rate confirmation accuracy against carrier invoices; and confirming that all billable accessorials are documented and included on the shipper invoice. The process runs alongside ClearLane's broader freight back-office solutions , including AP processing and carrier invoice audit, AR billing, POD retrieval, and carrier compliance monitoring.The financial impact of missed pre-billing revenue is difficult to see in aggregate because it doesn't show up as a single line item. It's $85 in detention on one load, $120 in layover on another, a $45 lumper fee that never made it from the carrier settlement to the shipper invoice. Across 1,000 loads per month, these small gaps can represent tens of thousands of dollars in revenue that was earned but never billed. ClearLane's pre-billing audit is designed to capture each of these before the invoice goes to the shipper — not after the revenue is already lost.ClearLane's core services include:POD and document retrieval, verification, and TMS uploadCarrier invoice verification and AP processing (rate confirmation matching, accessorial review, duplicate detection)Carrier compliance monitoring (FMCSA authority status, COI tracking, insurance verification)Shipper billing and customer invoicing (invoice preparation, POD attachment, portal and EDI submission)Accounts receivable management and collections (aging monitoring, payment reminders, dispute resolution)Pre-billing revenue recovery audit (catching missed detention, layover, TONU, lumper fees before invoicing)About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight brokerage back-office operations provider serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, and pre-billing revenue recovery audits. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.com.

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