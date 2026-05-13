360 Worldwide Entertainment Sets U.S. Arena Tour For ASTEFELES ARRIVAL SHOW An Immersive Live Virtual Reality Spectacle

Astefeles Arrival Show A Journey Through the Multiverse Before the Big Bang

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billed as the innovative production of the century, the must-watch arena experience will launch across major U.S. markets ahead of global expansion into Asia, South America, Europe, Dubai and India360 Worldwide Entertainment has announced ASTEFELES ARRIVAL SHOW, a new arena-scale experiential immersive live virtual reality spectacle designed to transform some of the most iconic arenas in the United States into a spaceship for an intergalactic journey through five multiverses that existed before the Big Bang.The U.S. tour will play New York, Miami, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, with each city engagement planned for only two days and capacity limited to 30,000 attendees per market. The production is positioned by 360 Worldwide Entertainment as the innovative production of the century: a must-watch, technology-driven live experience fusing original music, theatrical spectacle, sensorial immersion, augmented reality, CGI, animatronics, holographic characters, surround sound, live actors and the company’s revolutionary SILVER technology.Eight years in development, ASTEFELES ARRIVAL SHOW is created by Lucas Pina and Lucas Pina III. Lucas Pina, Founder of 360WE, is a Billboard music industry power player and the creator of more than 23 brands, bringing decades of live entertainment, music, touring, venue and audience-development experience to the production.At the center of the show is Astefeles, the enigmatic “Regulator” being—an androgynous figure who defies conventional notions of time and space. Audiences will not simply watch the spectacle unfold; they will be placed inside the odyssey… becoming protagonists in a cinematic live journey through a multiverse mythology shaped by original music, sound design, color, movement, technology and emotional storytelling.What further distinguishes ASTEFELES ARRIVAL SHOW is its universal language—one that exists beyond words. The experience is intentionally designed without linguistic boundaries, communicating instead through music, emotion, movement and immersive sensory design. It speaks equally to all audiences—regardless of age, culture, or nationality—creating a shared human connection rooted not in translation, but in feeling. In this way, ASTEFELES becomes a global narrative expressed through the language of sound, light and experience—a story that resonates with humanity at its core, as if remembered from a time before language itself.The production brings together one of the finest executive global teams ever assembled for a live immersive arena experience. Jere Harris, Chairperson and Founder of PRG, serves as General Producer alongside James Lehner, PRG’s Global Director of Operations, whose 30 years of experience includes major developments for Universal Studios and Las Vegas. The show is directed by Luis Pascual, a two-time Oscar winner recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as a top foreign screenwriter, and Rafi Mercado, an acclaimed director, production designer and costume designer with more than 35 years of award-winning storytelling experience.The executive producing team includes David Valdes, a two-time Oscar nominee and Executive Producer of Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar: Fire and Ash; Grace Oppenheimer, an Executive Producer specializing in studio output deals, mergers and acquisitions, financing and international co-productions; John Fragomeni, former Global President of acclaimed, award-winning entertainment studio, Digital Domain and an expert in VFX, animation, experiential and interactive technology; and Mark Laisure, Vortex Domes executive advisor with 25 years of experience in media, technology and strategic partnerships.Together, the team is building a hybrid live-event format intended to redefine what an arena production can be. Through SILVER technology, ASTEFELES ARRIVAL SHOW combines music, sound, sensoriality, immersion, augmented reality and live experience …to create the sensation of traveling through space and consciousness from the audience’s seat, dissolving the boundaries between spectator and participant. Attendees will encounter live actors and vibrant holographs while characters created exclusively through CGI and animatronics come to life across the arena environment.Designed as a visual and emotional feast, the show will use spectacular lighting, surround sound and transformative stagecraft to transport audiences into dimensions where nothing is what it seems, …transform some of the most iconic arenas in the United States into a multiversal space vessel… The Astefeles creative team has crafted the experience to disconnect audiences from daily routine while inspiring a deeper appreciation for humanity’s only home: planet Earth.The production imagines coexistence with beings from other dimensions where only love and life exist, and where imagination becomes a limitless portal. 360WE describes ASTEFELES ARRIVAL SHOW as a “before and after” moment in the way audiences experience live entertainment and contemplate how other races may live in other multiverses outside our planet.Following the U.S. tour, 360WE is planning global expansion into China, Japan, South Korea, Dubai, South America and major European markets including France, Spain, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom, as well as India and south-east Asia.Associate partners for the production include MGM Resorts, PRG, Warner Music Group, Weta Workshop, Mio Design N.Y. Studios, Spanish Broadcast Systems, Vortex Immersion and OQ2.ASTEFELES ARRIVAL SHOW will also serve as the preamble to the massive “Mega Extraterrestrial Fest 5 Multiverse” (MEF5) in Las Vegas, Nevada. At MEF5, audiences will experience “The Sounds of the Multiverse,” a music catalog unveiling more than 1,000 songs with 25 exclusive DJs performing alongside guest “Earthling” artists. The music will be available on all platforms and distributed through Warner Music Group’s global network.Previous coverage includes Billboard’s report on the extraterrestrial-themed music festival coming to Las Vegas, available at:Recent Billboard Deals coverage of the 360W Music distribution agreement with ADA, WarnerMusic Group’s global independent network, for Sounds of the Multiverse is available at:Tickets for ASTEFELES ARRIVAL SHOW will be available soon and are expected to sell out quickly.For more information and updates, visit:

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