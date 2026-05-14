Innovation City and ENTA Launch UAE’s First Residential Community Where Homeownership Includes a Trade License ENTA Mina

In the UAE, your home now comes with a business. Innovation City and ENTA Mina made it happen; on the same day, in the same transaction.

RAS AL KHAIMAH, RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovation City, the UAE’s premier AI-powered free zone, and ENTA Mina, a residential development by ENTA, today announced a partnership that integrates homeownership with business registration for the first time in the UAE. Every buyer at ENTA Mina will receive a full trade license at the exact moment of purchase - making ENTA Mina the first residential community in the UAE where homeownership and business ownership begin on the same day, in the same transaction.For decades, establishing a business and securing a home have required separate processes, separate applications, and separate timelines. The partnership between Innovation City and ENTA eliminates that gap entirely. From the moment a buyer completes a purchase at ENTA Mina, they are registered as a licensed entrepreneur within Innovation City’s free zone - with no waiting period, no separate application, and no additional cost.The initiative is the first of its kind in the UAE and reflects a broader shift in how Ras Al Khaimah is positioning itself as a destination for entrepreneurs, founders, and internationally mobile professionals.“Ras Al Khaimah has never been content to follow,” said Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City Ras Al Khaimah. “While other cities debate the future of work and living, we are obliterating the gap between them. This isn’t a housing upgrade with a side of business. This is the complete reimagination of what it means to own a home in the 21st century. Your signature doesn’t just give you four walls - it gives you wings. We are not waiting for the future to arrive in Ras Al Khaimah. We are writing it.”Bass Ackermann, Founder of ENTA, added: “The people buying into ENTA Mina are builders, founders and creators. Partnering with Innovation City means we can hand them a home and a business platform in the same transaction. It’s the first time a residential purchase in the UAE has come with a free trade license and visa, and it’s a genuinely useful thing to offer the kind of person ENTA is designed for.”What the Purchase Includes• Investor Visa: Residency, work, and operational rights in the UAE - with the flexibility to register in the name of the homeowner, or extend to tenants for property investors.• Trade License: Access to over 1,500 approved business activities across AI, Web3, gaming, robotics, healthtech, and additional sectors - included at the point of purchase.• Blockchain-Verified Business Identity: A sovereign, cryptographically secure on-chain digital identity, enabling instant verification across borders and platforms without reliance on intermediaries.• Access to Innovation City Headquarters: Collaborative workspace, offices, and creative studios, alongside a network of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry professionals based within the free zone.• ENTA Mina Waterfront Living: ENTA’s debut residential development -120 design-led residences on Hayat Island, featuring flex workspace, a waterfront promenade, fitness centre with infrared saunas and cold plunges, residents’ lounge, library, chef’s kitchen hosting room, pools, and shared spaces.• Access to Co-working Space: Complimentary access to a state-of-the-art co-working space being delivered as part of the ENTA Masterplan.• Ras Al Khaimah Business Environment: 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax, and established infrastructure within one of the UAE’s fastest-growing emirates.Live. Launch. LeadInnovation City and ENTA Mina are giving buyers the foundation to launch an entrepreneurial journey from the moment they move in. What was once a process that required separate decisions - where to live and where to base a business, is now resolved in a single transaction in Ras Al Khaimah.Most cities have sought to support entrepreneurship through innovation districts, accelerator programmes, and policy frameworks. In Ras Al Khaimah, Innovation City has taken a different approach - embedding the infrastructure, the free zone ecosystem, and now the business registration itself directly into the moment a resident arrives.The gap between having an idea and being legally empowered to act on it is now the time it takes to complete a property purchase.That is what this partnership represents, and it starts in Ras Al Khaimah.

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