TREIMAGE AND CLINCH ENTERTAINMENT EXPAND LICENSING WITH CELEBRITY, CULTURAL INFLUENCER AHEAD OF LICENSING EXPO LAS VEGAS

Chief Executive Officer Charles Singleton of TreImage Clinch Entertainment, founded by Michelle Stokes in 2017 TreImage client meet-and-greet at Licensing Expo Las Vegas, Booth G225, May 19–21, 2026 Legendary Motown group The Temptations headline the Licensing Expo Opening Night at MGM Mandalay Bay Tailgate Beach Club, presented by TreImage TreImage is a diverse-owned licensing and marketing agency. www.treimage.com

Legendary Motown group The Temptations headline the Licensing Expo Opening Night at MGM Mandalay Bay Tailgate Beach Club, presented by TreImage, on May 19, 2026

TreImage was built on the belief that culture drives modern branding, entertainment, and consumer connection” — Charles Singleton, Chief Executive Officer of TreImage

LAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TreImage and Clinch Entertainment are expanding their strategic presence across the global entertainment, branding, and intellectual property licensing industries ahead of Licensing Expo Las Vegas, where the companies will highlight an evolving portfolio of partnerships spanning celebrities, athletes, musicians, and cultural influencers. Through a shared focus on culture-driven branding and entertainment innovation, the partnership continues to develop licensing opportunities, brand collaborations, endorsement initiatives, and experiential entertainment programs across North and Latin America, reinforcing their role in shaping the future of global brand engagement.

TreImage is a diverse-owned licensing and marketing agency operating at the intersection of corporate branding, cultural influence, and celebrity partnerships. The company’s portfolio spans global consumer brands and intellectual properties, including Sunkist®, B.Duck, and Afro Goddess Warriors, alongside celebrity talent such as Master P, Lamar Odom, and Ja Rule, among others, reflecting its reach across both mainstream consumer products and entertainment-driven licensing. Through its partnership with Clinch Entertainment, TreImage has expanded into celebrity, music, athlete, and experiential entertainment activations, strengthening its position within high-growth sectors of the global licensing industry.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Charles Singleton, TreImage specializes in strategic brand development, intellectual property expansion, and high-impact collaborations designed to generate long-term brand equity and scalable commercial opportunities. With an international footprint spanning the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, and Europe, the agency continues to expand its global licensing presence. TreImage is also recognized among Licensing Expo’s Top 50 Global Licensing Agencies, underscoring its influence within the worldwide IP licensing community.

Clinch Entertainment, founded by Michelle Stokes in 2017, is a luxury entertainment company specializing in branding, licensing, fashion, music, film, television, and live experiential programming. The company develops curated entertainment experiences and strategic partnerships that connect talent, brands, and audiences through live events, storytelling, and cultural engagement, positioning itself at the intersection of entertainment, lifestyle, and brand collaboration.

“TreImage was built on the belief that culture drives modern branding, entertainment, and consumer connection,” said Charles Singleton, Chief Executive Officer of TreImage. “Our goal is to create opportunities that bring together celebrity talent, athletes, cultural influencers, and global brands in ways that feel authentic, impactful, and built for long-term growth. Licensing Expo Las Vegas provides the perfect platform for those connections. Creating a spectacular Opening Night experience as Platinum Sponsor is about more than entertainment—it is about bringing the industry together, celebrating iconic talent, and creating an atmosphere where meaningful relationships and future partnerships can begin.”

As part of Licensing Expo Las Vegas, TreImage will be featured at Booth G225 from May 19–21, offering a curated meet-and-greet and business development environment designed to foster long-term partnerships and licensing collaborations. The activation will serve as a private-access hub where brands, executives, and industry leaders can engage directly with TreImage and Clinch Entertainment executives, along with select clients and talent, in a focused setting centered on licensing, intellectual property development, and entertainment-driven brand expansion.

Scheduled appearances will include clients Dr. Otis Williams, original founding member of The Temptations; social media personality and culinary creator Mr. Tendernism; NFL player and actor Ray-Ray McCloud III; Craig Nobles of the Jimmie McDaniel Estate and the Love All Legacy Foundation, which honors early African American tennis pioneers; and King Moore, known for his appearance on America’s Got Talent and his work as a recording artist and youth advocate.

Licensing Expo has officially announced that its Opening Night Party will be presented by TreImage as a Platinum Sponsor, with legendary Motown group The Temptations set to headline the celebration at MGM Mandalay Bay’s Tailgate Beach Club on May 19, 2026. The Grammy Award-winning group, led by original member Dr. Otis Williams, remains one of the most iconic acts in music history, recognized with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 and a Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance Grammy in 2001.

The Opening Night collaboration was facilitated through the strategic partnership between TreImage and Clinch Entertainment, bringing together live performance featuring a full band and orchestra, legacy artistry, and premium entertainment branding for one of the most anticipated events in the global licensing industry.

For licensing inquiries or to schedule meetings during Licensing Expo, contact TreImage VP of Operations Yazz Hawkins at yazz@treimage.com

Media inquiries may be directed to Yvette Morales of YM & Associates at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or 949-244-9769.

ABOUT TREIMAGE

TreImage is a U.S.-based licensing and marketing agency specializing in brand development, strategic partnerships, intellectual property expansion, and consumer product licensing. Led by Chief Executive Officer Charles Singleton, the company represents a diverse portfolio of corporate, lifestyle, and entertainment brands, along with athletes, musicians, celebrities, and emerging creators across global markets. With a presence spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, TreImage develops culturally relevant and commercially scalable partnerships designed to expand brand reach, unlock new revenue opportunities, and build long-term consumer engagement. The company is recognized as one of Licensing Expo’s Top 50 Global Agencies. Stay connected at www.treimage.com

and @treimagellc.

ABOUT CLINCH ENTERTAINMENT

Clinch Entertainment is a luxury entertainment company specializing in branding, licensing, fashion, music, film, television, and live experiential programming. Founded by Michelle Stokes in 2017, the company develops strategic collaborations between talent, brands, and cultural platforms through curated entertainment experiences, live events, and high-level partnerships. Operating at the intersection of entertainment and lifestyle, Clinch Entertainment delivers culturally driven activations that connect audiences, creators, and brands across global markets. Stay connected at www.clinchentertainment.com

and @clinchentertainment.

Legendary Motown group The Temptations headline the Licensing Expo Opening Night at MGM Mandalay Bay Tailgate Beach Club, presented by TreImage, on May 19, 2026

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