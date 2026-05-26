Frame Minnesota Welcomes Former Great Frame Up Burnsville Customers After Shop Closure

Frame Minnesota located in Eagan

We know customers trusted The Great Frame Up Burnsville with meaningful pieces, and we want those customers to know they still have a local framing shop nearby.” — Gary Booher

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frame Minnesota, a locally owned custom framing shop in Eagan, is welcoming former customers of The Great Frame Up Burnsville as the nearby framing store prepares to close permanently on June 1.

The Great Frame Up Burnsville is completing existing orders before closing and is no longer accepting new framing projects. For customers in Burnsville and nearby south metro communities who still need custom framing, preservation framing, photo restoration, jersey framing, diploma framing, mirror framing, shadow boxes, or memorabilia framing, Frame Minnesota offers a nearby local option with decades of experience.

Located at 1960 Cliff Lake Road #103 in Eagan, Frame Minnesota has served the south metro area for 25 years. The shop was recently acquired by local owners Gary and Angela Booher, who are continuing the business’s long-standing focus on thoughtful design guidance, quality materials, and careful craftsmanship.

“We know customers trusted The Great Frame Up Burnsville with meaningful pieces, and we want those customers to know they still have a local framing shop nearby,” said Gary Booher, owner of Frame Minnesota. “We deeply respect the legacy of the Burnsville shop and want to welcome their former customers by helping them preserve artwork, family photos, jerseys, diplomas, military items, and other meaningful pieces.”

Frame Minnesota works with customers on a wide range of custom framing projects, from artwork, photographs, posters, and diplomas to jerseys, flags, military memorabilia, mirrors, needlework, shadow boxes, and one-of-a-kind keepsakes. All custom framing work is completed on-site in the Eagan shop by local framing professionals. The business also offers personalized design appointments, virtual appointments, a 30-day Design Guarantee, and a Lifetime Craftsmanship Guarantee.

As part of the transition, Frame Minnesota is offering former Great Frame Up Burnsville customers 10% off new custom framing projects started in May or June. Customers can call the shop, stop in during business hours, or schedule a design consultation online.

“We wish the Burnsville team well and appreciate the role they have played in serving framing customers in this area,” Booher added. “Frame Minnesota is happy to continue serving the people of Burnsville, Eagan, Apple Valley, Lakeville, Rosemount, and nearby communities.”

Frame Minnesota is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop is closed Sundays.

To get started, customers can visit Frame Minnesota at 1960 Cliff Lake Road #103 in Eagan, call 651-405-0011, or schedule a design consultation at https://calendly.com/frameminnesota.

About Frame Minnesota

Frame Minnesota is a locally owned custom framing shop in Eagan, Minnesota, serving customers throughout the south metro area. For 25 years, the shop has helped customers preserve and display artwork, photos, memorabilia, jerseys, diplomas, military items, mirrors, needlework, and other meaningful pieces through expert custom framing and personalized design guidance. All framing work is completed on-site by local framing professionals.

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