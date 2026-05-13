Design Studio UI UX Earns 5-Star Rating on DesignRush, Marking a New Benchmark for UI/UX Design Excellence

The Kolkata headquartered ui ux agency is recognized for consistent client satisfaction and a research-first approach to UX across 350+ global projects.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Design Studio UI UX , a UI/UX design and digital experience agency serving SaaS brands across the USA and India, has been awarded a 5-star rating on DesignRush - a globally recognized B2B agency discovery platform trusted by thousands of businesses to find and vet creative and digital service providers.The recognition comes on the back of consistent client feedback tied to real, documented project outcomes. DesignRush evaluates agencies on verified reviews, work quality, and service delivery — making a 5-star rating not a self-nominated award, but a reflection of what clients actually experienced working with the team. For Design Studio UI UX, that experience has been built across 350+ projects in industries spanning fintech, healthtech, legal SaaS, and enterprise software.A Design Process Built Around Research, Not AssumptionsWhat separates the agency from a crowded field is its starting point. Where most design studios begin with a visual brief, Design Studio UI UX begins with a question: why are users behaving this way? The team's workflow integrates AI-driven UX research, behavioral analytics, and iterative user testing before a single pixel is placed, making their UX design for SaaS platforms among the most research-grounded in the industry.The result is design that doesn't just look right - it performs right, reducing churn, improving onboarding completion, and increasing feature adoption for clients who measure success beyond aesthetics.With dedicated design teams now active in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Austin alongside its India headquarters, the agency has built a dual-market operation that gives US based SaaS and B2B companies both time zone alignment and the strategic depth of a globally experienced team. The DesignRush recognition adds formal third-party validation to a reputation that has been growing largely through referrals and direct client advocacy.“A 5-star rating means different things to different agencies. For us, it means our clients felt understood- not just serviced. Every project we take on starts with listening: to the users, to the data, and to the actual business goal behind the design ask. When that process works, the results show up in the product. And apparently, they show up in reviews too. We’re genuinely proud of this, and more importantly, it tells us we’re on the right track.”— Sneh Sagar, Co-Founder & CTO, Design Studio UI UXAbout Design Studio UI UXDesign Studio UI UX is a UI/UX design and digital experience agency headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, with active projects across the globe. The agency specializes in UX design for SaaS platforms, B2B products, mobile applications, and enterprise software. With over 350+ projects delivered globally and verified recognition on DesignRush, Clutch, and GoodFirms, Design Studio UI UX works with growth-stage startups and established technology companies to create digital experiences that are intuitive, accessible, and built to convert. The agency’s design process combines AI-driven UX research, behavioral analysis, and user testing to inform every design decision.

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