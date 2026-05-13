Welding Equipment, Accessories, & Consumables Market Size Worth $40.3 Billion by 2030 - by The Business Research Company

Welding Equipment, Accessories, And Consumables Market Report 2026_Segments Welding Equipment, Accessories, And Consumables Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Welding Equipment, Accessories, And Consumables Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Welding Equipment, Accessories, And Consumables market to surpass $40 billion by 2030. Within the broader Metal And Mineral industry, which is expected to be $9,886 billion by 2030, the Welding Equipment, Accessories, And Consumables market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Welding Equipment, Accessories, And Consumables Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market in 2030, valued at $17 billion. The market is expected to grow from $12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization across emerging economies, expanding infrastructure and construction activities, increasing automotive and shipbuilding production, rising investments in manufacturing and fabrication industries, and the strong presence of large-scale industrial manufacturing hubs across the Asia-Pacific.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, And Consumables Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market in 2030, valued at $10 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development, expanding manufacturing and construction activities across the country, a strong presence of large-scale automotive and heavy machinery industries, increasing demand for advanced welding technologies in industrial production, and rising investments in infrastructure, energy, and shipbuilding projects across China.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Welding Equipment, Accessories, And Consumables Market In 2030?

The welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market is segmented by technology into arc welding, oxy-fuel welding, and other technologies. The arc welding market will be the largest segment of the welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market, segmented by technology, accounting for 68% or $28 billion of the total in 2030. The arc welding market will be supported by the increasing demand for high-efficiency welding processes across automotive and heavy engineering industries, growing adoption of automated and robotic welding systems in manufacturing facilities, rising infrastructure and construction activities requiring durable metal joining solutions, expanding shipbuilding and railway manufacturing operations, and increasing industrial demand for reliable and high-productivity welding technologies.

The welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market is segmented by equipment type into welding electrodes, filler metals, and oxy-fuel gas.

The welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market is segmented by application into automotive, building and construction, heavy engineering, railway and shipbuilding, oil and gas, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Welding Equipment, Accessories, And Consumables Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, And Consumables Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate infrastructure and construction development, expand automotive and transportation manufacturing activities, and increase the adoption of automation and robotic welding systems across large-scale industrial manufacturing operations worldwide.

Rapid Expansion Of Infrastructure And Construction Projects - The rapid growth of infrastructure and construction activities is expected to emerge as a key driver supporting the expansion of the welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market by 2030. Substantial investments in bridges, rail networks, commercial structures, and industrial facilities require extensive welding processes for structural fabrication and assembly. Welding equipment and consumables such as electrodes, filler metals, and shielding gases play a crucial role in ensuring strong and durable metal joints in construction applications. As governments continue increasing investments in urban development and modern infrastructure projects, the demand for advanced welding technologies is anticipated to rise considerably. Consequently, the rapid growth of infrastructure and construction activities is projected to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growing Automotive And Transportation Manufacturing - The expanding automotive and transportation manufacturing is expected to become a major driver supporting the growth of the welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market by 2030. Automotive manufacturing heavily depends on welding techniques such as arc welding, resistance welding, and laser welding for assembling vehicle frames, chassis, and structural components. The rising production of electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, and rail transportation systems is further strengthening the need for advanced welding solutions. Manufacturers are also increasingly adopting automated welding technologies to enhance production efficiency and improve product quality. Consequently, the expanding automotive and transportation manufacturing is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Adoption Of Automation And Robotic Welding Systems - The increasing adoption of automation and robotic welding systems is expected to act as a major growth catalyst for the welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market by 2030. Industrial automation supports greater accuracy, quicker production cycles, and uniform weld quality, making robotic welding solutions highly appealing for large-scale manufacturing operations. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, and heavy machinery are increasingly adopting automated welding equipment to improve productivity and minimize reliance on manual labor. This trend is motivating manufacturers to introduce advanced welding technologies and integrated welding solutions. Therefore, the adoption of increasing integration of automation and robotic welding systems is expected to contribute around 2.2% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Welding Equipment, Accessories, And Consumables Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the arc welding market, the oxy-fuel welding market, and the other technologies market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $10 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for efficient metal joining processes across construction, automotive, and heavy engineering industries, rising investments in infrastructure and industrial development, growing adoption of advanced welding technologies and automation in manufacturing operations, and expanding use of welding equipment and consumables in oil and gas, railway, and shipbuilding applications. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving fabrication efficiency, ensuring strong and durable metal structures, and supporting large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects, fuelling significant growth within the broader welding equipment, accessories, and consumables market.

The into arc welding market is projected to grow by $7 billion, the oxy-fuel welding market by $2 billion, and the other technologies market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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