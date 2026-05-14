ISEC7 GS Achieves CSfC Trusted Integrator Status, Strengthening Secure Mobility Capabilities for Federal Customers

Achieving CSfC Trusted Integrator status reflects our expertise in secure mobility and zero trust while reinforcing our commitment to secure federal modernization” — Shelly Gladhill, Managing Director at ISEC7 GS

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISEC7 Government Services (ISEC7 GS), a leading provider of secure mobility and enterprise IT solutions for the federal government and regulated industries, today announced it has been officially recognized as a National Security Agency (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Trusted Integrator.

The CSfC Trusted Integrator designation demonstrates ISEC7 GS’ proven ability to design, implement, and support secure, layered commercial encryption solutions that protect classified national security systems and data. As a CSfC Trusted Integrator, ISEC7 GS meets the NSA’s rigorous requirements for technical expertise, architectural design, operational security, and lifecycle support of CSfC solutions.

The Commercial Solutions for Classified Program enables U.S. government agencies to leverage commercial, standards-based encryption technologies in layered configurations to protect classified information. Trusted Integrators are responsible for ensuring solutions are properly designed and deployed in accordance with NSA-approved Capability Packages. ISEC7 GS’ deep expertise in securing and managing mobile endpoints uniquely positions us to design and deliver solutions aligned with the Mobile Access Capability Package (MACP) and its associated Continuous Monitoring Annex. Our team brings extensive hands-on experience implementing CSfC architectures, complemented by strategic partnerships with vendors whose products have achieved CSfC certification. Together, this enables us to provide customers with flexible, mission-ready solution options tailored to meet a full spectrum of CSfC requirements.

“Achieving CSfC Trusted Integrator status is a significant milestone for our team,” said Shelly Gladhill, Managing Director at ISEC7 GS. “It reflects our deep expertise in secure mobility, zero trust architecture, and mission-driven system integration. Most importantly, it reinforces our commitment to helping federal customers accelerate secure modernization while meeting the highest national security standards.”



As a CSfC Trusted Integrator, ISEC7 GS will:

• Design and deploy NSA-compliant layered encryption solutions

• Support classified mobility and remote access architectures

• Integrate commercial technologies into secure national security environments

• Provide lifecycle management, continuous monitoring, and sustainment services

With growing demand for secure mobile access and distributed mission operations, CSfC solutions offer agencies a faster, more flexible path to protecting classified information.

ISEC7 GS has extensive experience supporting the Department of War, Intelligence Community, and civilian federal agencies with mobility strategy, endpoint security, identity management, and secure communications initiatives. The CSfC Trusted Integrator designation further enhances the company’s ability to deliver mission-ready, compliant solutions at scale.

For more information about ISEC7 Government Services’ CSfC capabilities, visit www.isec7-gs.com

About ISEC7 Government Services

ISEC7 Government Services is the professional & managed services branch of ISEC7 Inc. in Baltimore, Maryland, and part of ISEC7 Group, supporting the United States Federal Government and Department of War and a serving as a leading provider of mission critical digital workplace solutions for both unclassified and classified use. Our professionals specialize in designing and supporting environments focused on enabling secure and productive end user computing. We emphasize usability while also maintaining a strong security posture around key Zero Trust principles and implementing continuous monitoring capabilities to meet NSA requirements for CSfC environments.

The company continually invests in the evaluation and development of new technologies. Solutions include: ISEC7 SPHERE, enabling organizations to manage and monitor their entire digital workplace infrastructure from one web-based, central console; ISEC7 CLASSIFY, a data marking and classification tool that helps ensure compliance with government regulations; ISEC7 MAIL, a secure mobile email client allowing classification, encryption and signing enforcement; and the all-encompassing ISEC7 SEVENCEES, a tailored mobile security framework built on Zero Trust Architecture. Whether your organization needs communications for field/remote workers, classified air-gapped mobile communications, or simply wants to enable an anywhere workplace for employees, we provide the services and tools to enable those capabilities.

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