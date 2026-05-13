Defense Attorney Geoff A. Dulebohn Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geoff A. Dulebohn, Esq. is changing perceptions of what it means to practice law in a world overwhelmed by challenges like substance abuse, family disintegration, and homelessness. Drawing from decades of work in criminal, civil, and family dependency law, Geoff brings a unique blend of legal acumen, life experience, and social science to the pressing issues facing California.

With a career that includes civil depositions, criminal defense, juvenile drug court, and now family dependency cases, Geoff has observed one constant: Families need more than statutes and courtrooms. They need understanding, structure, and a chance to rebuild. From his Northern California cowboy ranch with sweeping views of Mount Shasta to courtrooms filled with stories both harrowing and hopeful, Geoff’s work reminds us that the law, at its best, is a tool for genuine change.

Redefining the Role of the Defense Attorney

Geoff’s deep commitment to dependency work reveals the often invisible threads tying communities together. He explains, “Dependency work, really, is about kids. When a teacher or a neighbor sees something concerning around health or safety, it gets reported, and an agency steps in.” Sometimes, these situations remain informal, but more often, they land in court and lead to tough decisions: Will a child return home, enter foster care, or be adopted out?

There is a policy toward family reunification, but as Geoff observes, “It really comes down to love, effort, and reliability. There are courses and counseling and certificates, which are all part of the process to reform a family. It’s interesting, meaningful work.”

A Social Scientist’s Approach to the Law

Geoff’s legal insights are shaped by a broader view of human behavior than most. “My work is social science,” he explains. This perspective drives a practical understanding that law enforcement, courts, and bureaucracies have limits. “Police can’t force you to pick up litter,” Geoff points out. True reform, especially in families and communities, often starts from within, not from rules imposed from above.

Even his critique of modern society is refreshingly direct without drifting into cynicism. “There used to be a much stronger orientation toward family and community in our culture. Somewhere along the line, we lost a sense of organic connection,” Geoff notes. Yet, he remains optimistic about the possibility for positive change, especially when families and children are given real opportunities to reconnect and thrive.

Substance Abuse, Big Pharma, and the Roots of Community Problems

Geoff’s work in juvenile drug court and with families affected by addiction has given him a front-row seat to the devastating consequences of prescription medication abuse, street drugs, and alcohol. “Nobody just starts with heroin,” he explains. “Rather, children and adults alike can find themselves on a dangerous path, often starting with prescription painkillers before moving on to other substances that destroy lives.”

He is equally candid about the pharmaceutical industry. “There must be an educational component where people are gradually and intelligently encouraged to solve problems, especially regarding the chemical approach with young children. So many of the problems we see in criminal and dependency court begin with a lawful prescription, followed by an absence of support systems that keep families together, and oftentimes end in addiction to unlawful substances purchased on the streets.”

On Homelessness and Systemic Solutions

Geoff is one of the few attorneys willing to talk openly about the realities of homelessness in California. “When we were kids, you might have seen a ‘bum’ here or there. Now, there are acres of outdoor tent cities. That’s new.” He is skeptical of one-size-fits-all fixes and insists that case studies and real data, not feel-good narratives, need to drive policy.

“Let’s say you get someone a job and an apartment for three months. How many will pay the fourth month themselves? It breaks your heart, but most wouldn’t be able to. Real solutions need to address the underlying issues of addiction, community fragmentation, and economic instability.”

A Call for Creative, Community-Based Approaches

Whether discussing the value of art and music in schools, the shifting sands of political discourse, or the need for honest, local solutions to big problems, Geoff’s approach is always grounded. “We cannot fix communities by hiring strangers through bureaucracy. We must do it organically, from the individual up. That’s how it’s always worked.”

His professional work and personal philosophy intersect in the belief that reform must be practical, compassionate, and locally driven. His YouTube channel, featuring firsthand footage from 26 countries, offers a window into the curiosity and global perspective that shapes his legal strategies at home.

About Geoff A. Dulebohn, Esq.

Geoff A. Dulebohn, Esq. is a defense attorney serving families in California and beyond. With expertise in criminal defense, juvenile law, and family dependency cases, Dulebohn offers a combination of experienced advocacy and real-world problem-solving. Geoff’s approach blends legal professionalism with an understanding of the broader social and scientific issues affecting today’s families and communities.

Close Up Radio recently featured Geoff A. Dulebohn, Esq., defense attorney, in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday May 11th at 3pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday May 18th at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-defense-attorney-geoff/id1785721253?i=1000767546074

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-defense-attorney-geoff-a-dulebohn-esq-333497899

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6h305DR707iJajeo2NH7wW

For more information about Geoff A. Dulebohn, Esq. please visit https://www.theroadlawyer.net/ and https://www.youtube.com/@geoffdulebohn5136/

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