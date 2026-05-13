Denise Dodd, Recognized by Influential Women, Brings Leadership and Expertise to Title Insurance

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Escrow Knowledge, Sales Experience, and Mentorship to Support Real Estate Professionals Across TexasAustin, Texas — Denise Dodd has built a distinguished career in the title insurance industry through loyalty, technical expertise, and an unwavering commitment to helping others succeed. With nearly three decades of experience, Denise has become known throughout the Austin real estate community as a trusted advisor, educator, mentor, and relationship-driven professional whose unique blend of escrow and sales experience sets her apart within the industry.Denise’s career in title insurance began unexpectedly in 1996 after leaving court reporting. Although the transition was unplanned, she quickly discovered that her strengths were rooted in working with people and building lasting professional relationships. She joined Commercial Title of Austin as an assistant and rapidly advanced within the company, eventually working directly alongside an escrow officerAfter taking a brief hiatus to raise her daughter, Denise returned to the industry and continued excelling in sales, and was then recruited to join First American Title, where she has now been a key contributor for 13 years.That early experience gave Denise a deep understanding of the operational side of title companies, including escrow procedures, title commitments, and the technical details that form the backbone of the industry. Over time, she transitioned into sales, where she found success cultivating and managing residential and commercial relationships while utilizing her extensive operational knowledge to better support clients and agents.After taking a brief hiatus to raise her daughter, Denise returned to the industry and continued excelling on the escrow side before eventually joining First American, where she has now been a key contributor for nearly 13 years.Her background in both escrow and sales has earned her a reputation as what she describes as a “rare unicorn” within the industry. Unlike many sales professionals, Denise possesses in-depth technical knowledge that allows her to answer complex questions regarding title commitments, surveys, title policies, and schedules without always needing to defer to escrow staff. This expertise enables her to provide clients with a higher level of guidance, efficiency, and confidence throughout the transaction process.Denise attributes much of her success to being, in her words, “loyal to a fault.” She believes trust is built through consistency, reliability, and always following through on commitments. According to Denise, when she tells someone she will show up and be part of something, she does exactly that.She also prides herself on accessibility, understanding that real estate professionals often work beyond traditional business hours. Whether during the week or on weekends, Denise makes herself available to support clients whenever they need guidance or assistance.Education has also become one of the defining passions of her career. Denise regularly teaches continuing education courses, business planning strategies, and educational programs designed to help agents strengthen their knowledge and grow their businesses. She believes one of the most rewarding aspects of her work is helping clients achieve their goals and watching them succeed professionally.For Denise, success is deeply tied to the relationships she has built over the years. She says sitting down with clients to discuss their ideas, goals, and long-term visions — and then helping them accomplish those objectives — has been one of the most fulfilling parts of her career. When her clients thrive, she believes she succeeds as well.As a mentor and leader within the industry, Denise encourages young women entering title insurance and real estate to “dig in deep” and fully learn every aspect of the business they choose to pursue. She believes understanding the complete process, rather than only one area, creates stronger professionals and builds lasting confidence and credibility.She also strongly emphasizes loyalty and commitment. Denise advises young professionals not to constantly move from company to company, believing that consistency and dedication help establish trust, respect, and dependability within the industry.Most importantly, she encourages women to find a skill or specialty they genuinely enjoy and feel passionate about. According to Denise, when someone truly enjoys their work, it becomes far more meaningful and rewarding than simply feeling like an obligation.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Denise remains deeply committed to mentorship, community engagement, and expanding opportunities within real estate. She currently serves as President of the Greater AREAA Austin Chapter, where she advocates for sustainable homeownership initiatives and supports real estate professionals through business planning, networking, and educational development.Through her work with First American and partnerships with the Unlock MLS/Austin Board of Realtors’ Global Alliance Unit, Denise also helps provide resources in 24 different languages, ensuring accessibility and support for Austin’s diverse communities. At the center of her career is a simple but powerful mission: helping people succeed. Through education, loyalty, technical expertise, and relationship-driven service, Denise Dodd continues to make a lasting impact on clients, agents, and the broader real estate community throughout Texas.Learn More about Denise Dodd:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/denise-dodd Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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