Kristi Post, Recognized by Influential Women, Builds a Woman-Owned Excavation and Landscaping Company

FORT RECOVERY, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owner of Post Excavating & Landscaping, LLC Continues Expanding Her Impact Across Ohio’s Excavation, Demolition, and Landscape IndustriesKristi Post is the Owner of Post Excavating & Landscaping, LLC, a certified woman-owned business based in Fort Recovery, Ohio, specializing in excavation, demolition, landscape design, and property development services. With a career rooted in hard work, persistence, and a passion for transforming outdoor spaces, Kristi has spent more than two decades building a respected business known for reliability, quality craftsmanship, and comprehensive project management.Kristi’s interest in landscaping and outdoor design began during high school through a Career Compact program, where horticulture science courses introduced her to the technical and creative aspects of landscape development. Inspired by the ability to transform raw land into functional and enjoyable environments, she pursued higher education at Ohio State ATI in Wooster, earning an Associate Degree in Horticulture Science with a strong focus on nursery management and landscape design.In February 2004, Kristi and her husband launched Post Excavating & Landscaping as a part-time business while both maintained full-time jobs. Through dedication, strong customer relationships, and consistent word-of-mouth referrals, the company steadily expanded. Over time, the business grew enough for her husband to transition into the company full-time, followed later by Kristi herself as she assumed leadership of daily operations, office management, marketing, customer relations, and project coordination.In 2008, the company significantly expanded its services after local farmers began requesting assistance with silo and barn demolitions. What started as a response to community demand quickly evolved into a major component of the company’s operations. Since then, Post Excavating & Landscaping has successfully demolished 82 silos and secured 17 out of 21 county grant-funded demolition projects — an achievement that reflects the company’s reputation for quality work, reliability, and community trust.Additional milestones for the business included becoming officially certified as a woman-owned company and trademarking both the company name and logo, further solidifying its professional identity and long-term growth.Today, Post Excavating & Landscaping offers a wide range of services, including excavation, dirt work, basement installation, demolition, full-scale landscape design, patios, outdoor furnishings, and property maintenance. Guided by the company motto, “Your First Choice – From Start to Finish,” Kristi and her team manage every stage of a project, allowing clients to work with one trusted contractor from beginning to completion.Kristi currently oversees a three-person crew that includes her daughter, combining family values with professional expertise as the business continues to grow throughout the region.Kristi attributes her success to determination and a lifelong desire to prove wrong those who doubted her abilities. While attending college and raising her first child, she often faced skepticism from people who questioned whether she would finish school or eventually build her own company. She recalls bringing her newborn daughter to college classes when she was only weeks old, refusing to let challenges or criticism stand in her way.According to Kristi, hearing people say, “You can’t do that,” became one of her greatest motivations. She believes there is no limit to what someone can achieve when they fully commit themselves to their goals and refuse to give up.As a woman working in excavation and landscaping — industries traditionally dominated by men — Kristi says one of her biggest challenges has been constantly proving that she is knowledgeable, capable, and qualified. She frequently encounters situations where people assume she is an office assistant or secretary rather than the business owner, particularly at demolition bid openings and industry events.Rather than discouraging her, those moments continue to motivate Kristi to break stereotypes and demonstrate that women can succeed equally in excavation, demolition, and heavy outdoor industries. She hopes her accomplishments will help encourage more women to pursue careers in fields that have historically lacked female representation.Kristi’s strong work ethic was shaped early in life while growing up on a horse farm, where she learned the importance of responsibility, land stewardship, and caring for something greater than herself. Those lessons continue influencing both her professional leadership style and personal values today.Family remains central to Kristi’s life. As a mother of five children and grandmother to one grandchild, she values spending meaningful time with loved ones despite the demands of business ownership and busy schedules. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling and sightseeing while creating lasting memories with family and friends.Through resilience, determination, and a commitment to quality service, Kristi Post continues building a powerful legacy in excavation and landscaping while proving that dedication and hard work can break barriers and redefine expectations within the industry.Learn More about Kristi Post:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Kristi-post Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.