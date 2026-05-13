Tim Rexius of Omaha Protein Popcorn, Rexius Nutrition, and Iron Heaven Gyms Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometimes, the best business ideas are born out of necessity, frustration, and late-night kitchen experiments. Just ask Tim Rexius, whose drive, candor, and relentless work ethic have carried him from selling supplements out of an Oldsmobile to scaling Omaha Protein Popcorn into a global phenomenon.

Rexius, the dynamic CEO behind Omaha Protein Popcorn and the fast-growing Rexius Nutrition chain, has always found himself at the crossroads of hustle and health. Raised by a family of doctors, but self-proclaimed “witch doctor” among his siblings, Rexius was first drawn to nutrition in high school for one simple reason: athletes need discounts. That teenage pursuit bloomed into a career that’s left a lasting mark on the supplement and functional food industries.

But the path wasn’t paved in gold. “At one point in college, I was homeless in my car,” Rexius recalls. “No family money, just a lot of drive and a love for helping people look and feel better.” After initially learning the ropes at GNC under the nation’s top franchisee, Rexius’s business instincts were sharpened in sales jobs ranging from nutrition to industrial chemicals. He even worked on pandemic response plans years before COVID-19 became a household word.

Despite reaching financial comfort, Rexius realized that money alone wasn’t enough. “If you do a job just for the money, you’ll spend all that money trying to buy happiness that your job just cannot provide,” he explains. Returning to his passion, he opened the first Rexius Nutrition store in 2010 and, within a year, expanded to multiple locations.

What sets Rexius Nutrition apart? Rexius tossed out the old playbook of commission-based sales in supplements. “Paying people commission to sell health products creates the wrong incentives,” he says. “Supplements should be about helping people make the right choice for their bodies, not for the store’s bottom line.”

By 2014, Rexius Nutrition had franchises in multiple states, and soon, his wife Brittney joined as a key driver of even more growth. But Tim wasn’t done yet. In 2017, Rexius and his team founded Iron Heaven Gyms. Those facilities, open 24/7 and focused on making fitness accessible, quickly became local favorites, especially among law enforcement and military, who flooded in during the pandemic when other gyms closed their doors.

Rexius jokes, “All 37 officers who came in to check for social distancing ended up joining the gym. By the end of the year, we had the entire north and south precincts, sheriff’s departments, county jails, and state patrol all working out with us. We just stuck to our guns and did what was right.”

The real snack revolution started in 2018, when Rexius decided to solve a practical problem for pro athletes: They craved a portable, macro-friendly snack that didn’t taste like cardboard. “Popcorn is the world’s most popular snack, so why not start there?” Six hundred test batches later, Omaha Protein Popcorn was born. The product delivers on taste and nutrition, using premium WPI-90 isolate protein and real sugar (no high-fructose corn syrup) for a purposeful energy spike post-workout.

Originally intended for athletes, the popcorn’s appeal soon stretched from pro locker rooms to grocery aisles and classrooms. The big break arrived when Hy-Vee, a major Midwest grocery chain, started outselling Rexius’s own nutrition stores 50 to 1. “It was the only snack their dietitians could get both kids and the elderly to eat,” Tim laughs. Smart rebranding (thanks in part to a much-needed pep talk from a Hershey’s executive at a snack expo), catapulted Omaha Protein Popcorn into 16 countries and Walmart shelves across multiple continents.

Even with expansion, Tim never compromises on ingredients. “Cheaper isn’t better. If you use low-quality protein and fats, you end up with a snack that smells bad, causes stomach discomfort, and doesn’t sell twice.” Rexius’s formula, and the see-through packaging his team invented, keep the product shelf-stable for 18 months and visually appealing.

Sitting on the verge of even bigger acquisitions, Rexius still believes in keeping his perspective. “If we sell for Omaha Protein Popcorn for billions, we’ll use it to help people. You can’t take money with you.” His family has already pledged to give back, inspired by stories of quietly paying off neighbors’ medical bills.

Whether he’s speaking at conventions and trade shows, running five companies, or inventing the next grab-and-go snack, Tim Rexius proves that true success is measured in the lives you change and the communities you serve one scoop of popcorn at a time.

About Omaha Protein Popcorn

Omaha Protein Popcorn is the world’s first macro-efficient, protein-packed popcorn snack available in 16 countries and counting. Founded by Tim Rexius, the company focuses on taste, nutrition, and quality ingredients, combining real snack appeal with serious athletic science.

About Rexius Nutrition

Rexius Nutrition is a fast-growing chain of supplement stores challenging the industry’s commission-driven approach to health. With multiple locations and a growing franchise network, Rexius Nutrition puts customers before profits.

Close Up Radio recently featured Tim Rexius, founder of Omaha Protein Popcorn, in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday May 11th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-tim-rexius-of-omaha/id1785721253?i=1000767544709

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-tim-rexius-of-omaha-protein-popcorn-rexius-nutrition-and-iron-heaven-gyms-333494372

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6xfGo0DYMnBerjbGlBd2ma

For more information about Tim Rexius, please visit https://timrexius.com/, https://www.omahaproteinpopcorn.com/, and https://www.rexiusnutrition.com/

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