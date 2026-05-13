Influential Women Profiles: Lori Lesniak, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Notaries On Wheels LLC

ALTOONA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanding Access to Essential Services Through Mobile Notary and Apostille SolutionsLori Lesniak is the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Notaries On Wheels LLC, a mobile notary and apostille service dedicated to improving accessibility for individuals who may otherwise struggle to complete essential legal and personal documentation. Serving clients in homes, hospitals, nursing facilities, and correctional institutions, Lori has built her business around the belief that important services should be available to everyone, regardless of mobility, health, or transportation limitations.With academic backgrounds in both Business Administration and Nursing from Mount Aloysius College, Lori brings a unique combination of healthcare awareness, organizational leadership, and client-centered service to her work. Her understanding of the challenges individuals face during medical, legal, and personal situations has helped shape the company’s mission of making notarization services more accessible, dependable, and compassionate.The idea for Notaries On Wheels LLC emerged after Lori recognized how difficult it was for many individuals and facilities to access notary services when mobility or transportation became a barrier. Rather than expecting clients to navigate additional stress during already difficult situations, she built a business model centered on bringing services directly to them. The company’s name also holds personal significance, honoring her paraplegic business partner while symbolizing mobility, inclusion, and accessibility for all clients.Over the past three years, Notaries On Wheels LLC has earned a strong reputation throughout the region for reliability, professionalism, and responsiveness. The company’s continued growth has also generated increasing interest in expansion opportunities as demand for flexible mobile services continues to rise.Lori attributes much of her success to a genuine desire to help people solve real-world problems. She believes the key to meaningful business growth lies in identifying where systems fail individuals and creating practical solutions that ease stressful or complicated situations. She also credits mentorship and learning from experienced professionals while maintaining confidence in her own judgment and decision-making abilities.According to Lori, consistency, integrity, and working smarter rather than harder have played major roles in helping her achieve steady and sustainable growth both personally and professionally.As someone passionate about supporting women in business, Lori encourages young women entering the industry to seek mentors they genuinely admire and respect. She believes asking thoughtful questions, listening carefully, and learning from experienced professionals provides an invaluable foundation for building a successful and confident career path.Lori also believes one of the greatest challenges within the notary industry is public awareness. Many individuals still do not fully understand the importance of proper notarization or realize how accessible these services can become when providers bring them directly to clients. Because people often require notary services during stressful, urgent, or emotionally difficult situations, Lori emphasizes the importance of professionalism, compliance, reassurance, and accuracy in every interaction.At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity for the industry’s future. As populations age and industries evolve, Lori believes demand will continue growing for mobile, flexible, and trustworthy services that meet individuals where they are — whether at home, in healthcare facilities, or in professional environments. She views the role of the notary as evolving beyond transactional work into that of a trusted community resource helping individuals navigate important life decisions with confidence.The values that guide Lori in both her professional and personal life are service, accessibility, respect, trust, and consistency. She remains deeply committed to supporting her community, helping individuals move forward during important moments, and ensuring clients feel comfortable relying on her expertise and care.Through thoughtful leadership, community-focused service, and a dedication to accessibility, Lori Lesniak continues expanding the impact of Notaries On Wheels LLC while helping clients throughout Pennsylvania access essential services with dignity, convenience, and peace of mind.Learn More about Lori Lesniak:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lori-lesniak or through her website, https://notariesonwheels.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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