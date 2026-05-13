Lee Pucker and Manuel Uhm Win Prestigious Vanu Bose Award for Leadership in Wireless Innovation

Former Wireless Innovation Forum Chief Executive Officer Lee Pucker and former Chair of the Board Manuel Uhm of AMD earn award for their years of service

Lee Pucker and Manuel Uhm exemplify the vision, collaboration, and technical leadership that the Vanu Bose Award was created to recognize.” — Colby Harper, WInnForum Chair of the Board

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At its General Meeting in Washington DC, The Wireless Innovation Forum leadership named former Forum Chief Executive Officer Lee Pucker and former Chair of the Board Manuel Uhm of AMD as winners of its annual Vanu Bose Award for Leadership in Wireless Innovation.The Vanu Bose Award for Leadership in Wireless Innovation, named after the 2005 International Achievement winner the late Dr. Vanu Bose in honor of his leadership and ideals in driving innovation in the advanced wireless market, is presented to an individual, group of individuals, or organization that made especially significant contributions in furthering the global mission of the Wireless Innovation Forum.Lee Pucker is a distinguished leader in the wireless communications field, whose career spans more than 25 years of advancing software-defined radio, spectrum innovation, and next-generation wireless systems. As Chief Executive Officer of the Wireless Innovation Forum for 17 years, he played a pivotal role in shaping global collaboration around critical technologies such as cognitive radio and dynamic spectrum access, helping drive innovations that underpin modern spectrum sharing frameworks like CBRS. With a background that includes senior technical and leadership roles at organizations such as Spectrum Signal Processing, ITT Industries, and Computer Sciences Corporation, as well as multiple patents in advanced wireless systems, Lee has consistently bridged deep engineering expertise with strategic vision. His tenure at the Forum was marked by a steadfast commitment to advancing industry standards, fostering cross-sector collaboration, and expanding the impact of wireless innovation worldwide.Manuel Uhm served the Forum for 22 years through multiple companies including Coherent Logix, Xilinx, Ettus Research, and AMD. He held many positions throughout the years including Chair Emeritus of the Board, Chair of the Board, CMO, CFO, Board Member and Chair of multiple committees. He is considered a thought leader in identifying trends in software defined radio, digital signal processing, and other communications technologies. He has been published and quoted in numerous trade journals and has spoken at a number of conferences and industry events throughout his years in industry. He presented in multiple Forum events and won the Forum’s Best Paper Award in 2006. Manuel’s contributions to the Forum have been impactful not only in quantity but more importantly quality. His level-headed team-based leadership served as a stabilizing factor during several transitions including our evolution from the Software Defined Radio Forum to today’s Wireless Innovation Forum. He led with exemplary engineering acumen as well as marketing knowledge, helping the Forum to cement its position as the leader in wireless standards development that it is today.“Lee Pucker and Manuel Uhm exemplify the vision, collaboration, and technical leadership that the Vanu Bose Award was created to recognize,” said Colby Harper, Chair of the Wireless Innovation Forum Board of Directors. “Their decades of service to both the Forum and the broader wireless community have not only advanced critical technologies including software-defined radio and dynamic spectrum access, but have also strengthened the spirit of cooperation that drives meaningful innovation. We are proud to honor their enduring impact on our industry and their unwavering commitment to the Forum’s mission.”Recipients are nominated by Forum membership and approved by the Forum’s Board of Directors. To view the Forum’s award winners from previous years, visit https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/sdr_achievement_awards # # #About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.