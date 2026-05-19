Official Call for Submissions for the Veteran Voices Poetry Anthology by Santos Press

New anthology from Santos Press seeks original poems by U.S. Veterans. A platform for service members to share their stories. Submissions open through July 24.

Whether the subject is from foxhole to forest, or rucksack to in-between-class snack, we are looking for raw and honest poetic expressions of those who have worn the uniform.” — Franco E. Santos, Ed.D, founder of Santos Press.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Call for U.S. Military Veteran Poets : New ' Veteran Voices ' Anthology Seeking Submissions Santos Press, LLC , a Veteran-owned independent publishing imprint, invites U.S. Military Veterans from all branches, eras, and components to submit their original poetry for an upcoming collection titled Veteran Voices: An anthology of poems by those who served.The Veteran Voices Project seeks to provide a professional platform for the lived experiences of the Veteran community. The anthology aims to showcase authentic perspectives ranging from active-duty service and the transition to civilian life to the psychological milestones and reflections that follow years after service."Whether the subject is from foxhole to forest, or rucksack to in-between-class snack, we are looking for raw and honest poetic expressions of those who have worn the uniform," said Franco E. Santos, Ed.D, founder of Santos Press.Submission Guidelines & EligibilityThe call is open to all U.S. Military Veterans. Santos Press also welcomes submissions from currently serving personnel (Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard), with a specialized review process in place to ensure Operations Security (OPSEC) and the protection of the author’s privacy.• Quantity: Authors may submit up to three (3) original poems.• Length: Each poem is limited to a maximum of two pages (approx. 500 words).• Rights: Authors retain full ownership of their work; Santos Press acquires non-exclusive North American print and digital rights.• All submissions must be original, human-authored, and previously unpublished work of the Veteran.Compensation & Timeline• Accepted contributors will receive one (1) complimentary hardcopy of the anthology.• Submission Deadline: July 24, 2026.• Curation Period: August – September 2026.• Anticipated Release: November 2026.How to SubmitIf you are a Veteran who write poetry and are ready to have one or three of your work(s) published, this is that opportunity. Interested Veterans and service members should visit the official submission page at https://santospress.com About Santos Press, LLCSantos Press, LLC is a Veteran-owned independent publishing company dedicated to the preservation of thoughtful, emotionally grounded narratives. Based in Kentucky, the press focuses on high-quality literature that explores developmental milestones and authentic human experiences.Media Contact:Franco E. Santos, MA, Ed.DSantos Press, LLCMedia inquiries may be submitted via the secure contact portal at: https://santospress.com/contact-us/ # #

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