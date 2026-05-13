Patricia LeGrand, Recognized by Influential Women, Brings Leadership and Civic Service to North Carolina

CLAYTON, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Advocate, Environmental Leader, and Retired Senior Buyer/Planner Continues Serving Johnston County Through Public Service and Community EngagementClayton, North Carolina — Patricia LeGrand is a dedicated community leader, public servant, and retired Senior Buyer/Planner bringing decades of professional experience and advocacy to her campaign for North Carolina Senate District 10. A longtime advocate for environmental sustainability, animal welfare, and civic involvement, Patricia currently serves as First Vice President of the Johnston County Senior Democrats while also co-leading the Johnston County chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Her campaign priorities include economic security, protecting public education, affordable healthcare, environmental protection, and supporting responsible Second Amendment rights while prioritizing public safety.In addition to her political and environmental work, Patricia has devoted more than nine years to fostering dogs through the Maggie Society Dog Rescue and Rehabilitation, reflecting her longstanding commitment to animal welfare and community service.Patricia’s professional background spans several industries and includes extensive international experience. She began her career in information technology design and database development with Petroleum Information, where she spent nearly a decade designing systems for foreign oil-producing countries. During that time, she traveled internationally to locations including Nigeria, Tunisia, and Indonesia to train personnel and assist with database implementation projects during periods of global instability.Following a relocation to California, Patricia continued building her career with Miles Laboratories, which later evolved into Bayer, Talecris, and eventually Grifols. Over the course of 19 years, she held several roles, including customer service supervisor, data input specialist for the National Donor Deferral Registry, and Senior Buyer specializing in IT procurement.Her responsibilities included researching vendors, preparing Requests for Proposals (RFPs), coordinating with IT teams and suppliers, and managing procurement software systems. Her ability to adapt to evolving technologies and industries became a defining strength throughout her professional career, culminating in her retirement in 2012.Since retiring, Patricia has focused much of her energy on civic engagement, environmental advocacy, and political leadership. Although running for public office was not originally part of her plans, she stepped forward when called upon to serve. The night before the filing deadline for North Carolina Senate District 10, Patricia was contacted after no other candidates had entered the race. Recognizing the importance of representation and public service, she accepted the challenge and entered the campaign.Patricia attributes much of her success to a willingness to take on difficult assignments and continue learning throughout every stage of her career. Whether implementing international database systems in challenging environments or navigating complex procurement operations, she believes persistence and adaptability have been essential to her growth and accomplishments.She also maintains a strong interest in the evolving role of technology and energy policy. Patricia views artificial intelligence as both an opportunity and a challenge, recognizing its potential to increase business efficiency while also acknowledging concerns surrounding workforce displacement and rising energy demands from AI infrastructure and data centers. She believes discussions surrounding renewable energy, solar power, and smaller nuclear energy solutions will play an increasingly important role in the future.Through her work in politics, advocacy, and community leadership, Patricia LeGrand continues striving to create positive change while helping build a stronger and more compassionate future for Johnston County.Learn More about Patricia LeGrand:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Patricia-LeGrand Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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