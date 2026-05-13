TX RX Systems Launches DAS Monitoring System to Support Building Readiness for Evolving NYC ARCS Requirements.

DAS Monitoring System for In building coverage monitoring

TX RX Systems, Inc, today announced its DAS Monitoring solution.

DAS Monitoring is about changing the way building teams see their emergency communication infrastructure” — Ken Pokigo

ANGOLA, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TX RX Systems, Inc., a trusted leader in radio frequency design, engineering and mission-critical communication solutions, today announced its DAS Monitoring solution, a building-wide monitoring platform designed to help owners, facility teams, fire and life safety directors and system integrators better understand the health of their in-building wireless infrastructure.As New York City continues to sharpen expectations around Auxiliary Radio Communication Systems , building stakeholders are being asked to think beyond installation and acceptance testing. Emergency communication infrastructure must be maintained, observed and documented throughout the life of the building. TX RX Systems developed DAS Monitoring to support that readiness with a practical, visual and scalable way to detect system changes, diagnose coverage concerns and defend the integrity of a building’s DAS infrastructure.For public safety communication systems, visibility is no longer a luxury. It is the difference between hoping a system is performing and knowing where attention is needed. DAS Monitoring is designed to transform distributed antenna system oversight from a static equipment-room checkpoint into an active intelligence layer that follows the building in real time.The TX RX DAS Monitoring System can be integrated into existing DAS infrastructure and collects information from monitor nodes located throughout the system. Collector Modules compile node data into a user-friendly dashboard, while the Overview Interface Module brings active nodes, channels and linked collectors into a single interface with SNMP integration. A single OIM can monitor up to 256 nodes, providing scalable monitoring for high-rise buildings, mixed-use developments, hospitals, transportation spaces, campuses and other environments where reliable in-building radio communication is essential.Through live node updates, channel status, alarm indicators and signal-loss notifications, teams can see when coverage has been compromised and respond with greater confidence. The system supports both conventional and trunking modes, giving users the ability to configure active channels, adjust thresholds, view average frequency information, set alarm timeouts and match monitoring behavior to the building’s RF environment.One of the system’s most powerful capabilities is its visual interface. DAS monitor nodes can be placed on 2D layouts and 3D building models, allowing users to identify where a coverage issue is occurring before entering the building. For an owner, facility director, integrator or fire and life safety team, that map-based awareness can shorten the path from alarm to action.The platform also maintains logs of activity across the monitored system, including signal loss, alarms, system resets, component connections and disconnections, login attempts and IP addresses. This gives building teams and service providers a stronger record of system behavior between formal inspections, annual certification activity and recertification cycles. Rather than relying on isolated events or manual discovery, stakeholders can preserve a clearer history of what happened, when it happened and where the issue appeared.“DAS Monitoring is about changing the way building teams see their emergency communication infrastructure,” said Ken Pokigo, Chief Technology Officer, TX RX Systems. “The industry has spent years talking about coverage, but readiness depends on continuous awareness. When a team can see a signal issue, locate it and document it, they are in a much stronger position to protect the performance of the system.”The product is especially relevant for dense urban environments, including New York City, where ARCS infrastructure plays an important role in supporting firefighter communications inside buildings. While DAS Monitoring is not a substitute for required commissioning, inspection, certification or approval by the authority having jurisdiction, it is designed to support readiness by giving stakeholders real-time visibility and records that help them manage a system more proactively between formal checkpoints.Potential applications include high-rise office towers, residential high-rises, hotels, hospitals, schools, government buildings, transportation facilities, warehouses, distribution centers and large mixed-use properties. In each case, the use case is the same: identify compromised coverage, understand where the affected area is located and give the right people the information they need to respond faster. By combining live DAS visibility with user-friendly mapping and SNMP-based integration, TX RX Systems is helping customers move toward a more connected, accountable and responsive model for in-building communication readiness.From its facility in Angola, New York, TX RX Systems continues to design and manufacture RF solutions for the public safety, telecommunications, government, healthcare, transportation, education, warehouse and distribution markets. With nearly five decades of RF innovation and a long history in the Land Mobile Radio industry, TX RX Systems remains committed to delivering products that strengthen mission-critical communication systems where reliability matters most.DAS Monitoring by TX RX Systems is available for project discussions, system planning and demonstrations. For more information, contact TX RX Systems at tgattuso@txrx.com or 716.272.9640.View our Product Demo Here: https://txrx.com/das-monitoring/ About TX RX SystemsFounded in 1976 and headquartered in Angola, N.Y., TX RX Systems is an industry leader in the Land Mobile Radio and RF conditioning markets. The company designs and manufactures mission-critical RF conditioning products, services and training resources for public safety, telecommunications, government, healthcare, transportation, education, warehouse and distribution, and other critical communication sectors. TX RX Systems is committed to delivering reliable, high-performance solutions that support the future of critical communications.Media Contact:Jay SlombaDirector of Business Development & Strategic Marketingjslomba@txrx.com716-217-3117

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