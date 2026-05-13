Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market: Future Demand and Key Trends Analysis | 2030

Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market Report 2026_Segments Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing market to surpass $3,213 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Buildings Construction market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $9,940 billion by 2030, with Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing to represent around 32% of the parent market. Within the broader Construction industry, which is expected to be $21,691 billion by 2030, the Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing market is estimated to account for nearly 15% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the concrete block and brick manufacturing market in 2030, valued at $1,453 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1,095 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, residential and commercial construction activities, strong government investments in transportation and smart city projects, demand for durable and cost-efficient building materials, and expansion of housing and industrial construction across major Asia-Pacific economies.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the concrete block and brick manufacturing market in 2030, valued at $732 billion. The market is expected to grow from $571 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to residential and commercial construction activities, infrastructure development investments, urbanization and population expansion, demand for durable and cost-efficient building materials, and expansion of large-scale housing and public infrastructure projects across the country.

Request A Free Sample Of The Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=26735&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market In 2030?

The concrete block and brick manufacturing market is segmented by type into block and brick. The block market will be the largest segment of the concrete block and brick manufacturing market segmented by type, accounting for 64% or $2,052 billion of the total in 2030. The block market will be supported by demand for durable and cost-effective construction materials, urbanization and residential housing development, infrastructure and commercial construction activities, adoption of prefabricated and modular building solutions, and preference for concrete blocks due to their strength, thermal efficiency, and ease of installation in modern construction projects.

The concrete block and brick manufacturing market is segmented by raw material into cement, aggregates, water, additives and admixtures, and fly ash.

The concrete block and brick manufacturing market is segmented by distribution channel into direct sales, distributors and wholesalers, e-commerce platforms, retail stores, and contractor supply stores.

The concrete block and brick manufacturing market is segmented by application into structural, hardscaping, siding fireplace, and other applications.

The concrete block and brick manufacturing market is segmented by end-use industry into residential construction, commercial construction, infrastructure development, industrial applications, and landscaping and architectural projects.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the concrete block and brick manufacturing market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market leading up to 2030 will be driven by key factors expected to accelerate urbanization and infrastructure development, support growth in affordable housing and real estate construction, and increase the adoption of precast and modular construction practices across the global construction industry.

Rapid Urbanization And Infrastructure Development - Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development are expected to emerge as key drivers supporting the growth of the concrete block and brick manufacturing market by 2030. Governments across both emerging and developed economies are increasing investments in residential housing, transportation networks, and commercial infrastructure projects. Concrete blocks and bricks continue to be essential construction materials due to their durability, structural strength, and cost efficiency. As urban populations expand and infrastructure development accelerates, the demand for these materials is expected to rise consistently. Consequently, the rapid urbanization and infrastructure development are projected to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growth In Affordable Housing And Real Estate Construction - The growth in affordable housing and real estate construction is expected to become a major driver supporting the expansion of the concrete block and brick manufacturing market by 2030. Governments and private developers are increasingly investing in large-scale residential housing initiatives to address housing shortages and growing population needs. Concrete blocks and bricks are widely utilized in housing construction due to their affordability, insulation capabilities, and structural durability. The ongoing expansion of urban residential projects is expected to sustain strong demand for these construction materials. Consequently, the growth in affordable housing and real estate construction is projected to contribute approximately 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Rising Adoption Of Precast And Modular Construction - The rising adoption of precast and modular construction is expected to act as a major growth catalyst for the concrete block and brick manufacturing market by 2030. The construction industry is increasingly adopting modern building practices that emphasize faster project completion, reduced labor dependency, and improved efficiency. Concrete blocks and bricks are highly suitable for prefabricated and modular construction systems due to their uniform size and ease of installation. As the industry shifts toward industrialized construction methods, the demand for standardized concrete masonry products is expected to increase steadily. Therefore, the rising adoption of precast and modular construction is expected to contribute around 2.1% annual growth to the market.

Access The Detailed Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-block-and-brick-manufacturing-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the block market and the brick market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $730 billion in market value by 2030, driven by urbanization and residential and commercial construction activities, government investments in infrastructure development projects, demand for durable and cost-effective building materials, and adoption of concrete blocks and bricks in modern construction practices.

The block market is projected to grow by $451 billion, and the brick market by $279 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.