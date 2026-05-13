CMS Vocational Training Recognised for Strong Apprenticeship Outcomes and Inclusive Learning Culture

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Ofsted highlights above-average achievement rates and sector-leading support for diverse learners

Batley, UK – CMS Vocational Training has reinforced its position as a high-performing national training provider following its latest Ofsted inspection, with strong recognition for both apprenticeship outcomes and its inclusive approach to education.

The report highlights that CMS delivers apprenticeship achievement rates consistently above the national average, with a high proportion of learners successfully completing their programmes and progressing into more senior roles or increased responsibilities within the workplace . Notably, all apprentices who complete their programmes achieve, with many going on to secure distinction grades—demonstrating the effectiveness of CMS’s teaching, support and curriculum design.

Ofsted praised the organisation’s ability to design apprenticeship programmes that align closely with employer needs, ensuring that learners gain relevant, practical skills that can be applied immediately in the workplace. Expert tutors deliver high-quality online learning, combining structured resources with personalised one-to-one support to deepen knowledge and build confidence.

A defining strength of CMS Vocational Training is its commitment to inclusion. Inspectors recognised the provider’s strong inclusive culture, where learners feel comfortable discussing barriers to learning and are supported through tailored interventions that enable them to succeed . Staff are highly skilled in identifying individual needs, including those of apprentices with special educational needs and/or disabilities, and provide timely, effective support that drives meaningful progress.

The report also highlights the organisation’s proactive approach to wellbeing and learner development. Apprentices benefit from a supportive environment that promotes confidence, resilience and personal growth, alongside the development of professional skills. This ensures that learners are not only successful in achieving their qualifications, but are also well prepared for long-term career progression.

CMS Vocational Training’s fully online delivery model continues to be a key strength, offering flexibility for apprentices and employers across the UK. This approach enables learners to balance work, study and personal commitments while maintaining high levels of engagement and achievement.

Commenting on the findings, Managing Director Gareth Luke said:

“This report is a strong endorsement of the impact our apprenticeship provision is having nationally. We are particularly proud of the recognition around our inclusive culture, where every learner is supported to succeed regardless of their starting point. Our team is committed to delivering high-quality training that not only meets employer needs but also empowers individuals to progress confidently in their careers.”

As part of its broader offer, CMS provides accessible funding routes, including apprenticeships, Advanced Learner Loans, and interest-free payment plans, ensuring that high-quality training remains accessible to individuals and employers nationwide.

This latest recognition from Ofsted reflects CMS Vocational Training’s ongoing commitment to delivering impactful, inclusive and employer-responsive apprenticeship programmes that drive real career outcomes.

For employers seeking to develop their workforce, or individuals looking to progress their careers, CMS Vocational Training continues to set the standard for quality and inclusivity in apprenticeship delivery.

https://thenewsfront.com/cms-vocational-training-recognised-for-strong-apprenticeship-outcomes-and-inclusive-learning-culture/

26 Station Rd

Batley

Yorkshire

United Kingdom

01924 470477

https://www.cmsfitnesscourses.co.uk/

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