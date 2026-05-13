Metallurgical Coal Producers Association to Welcome MSHA Assistant Secretary of Labor Wayne Palmer at Annual Conference

MCPA

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA) will welcome Mr. Wayne Palmer, Assistant Secretary of Labor for the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), as a featured speaker during the 2026 MCPA Annual Conference, taking place May 18–20 at Stonewall Resort.

Assistant Secretary Palmer will address conference attendees on Tuesday, May 19, sharing remarks on mine safety, industry collaboration, and the future of worker protection across the mining sector.

In addition to his speaking engagement, Palmer will participate in a special signing ceremony recognizing MCPA as an official alliance partner with MSHA. The alliance reflects a shared commitment between the association and the agency to promote safety, health, education, and best practices throughout the metallurgical coal industry.

“The partnership between MCPA and MSHA represents an important step forward in strengthening collaboration and advancing safety initiatives across our industry,” said Ben Beakes, President of MCPA. “We are honored to welcome Assistant Secretary Palmer to this year’s conference and appreciate his leadership and support.”

The MCPA Annual Conference brings together industry leaders, operators, suppliers, and stakeholders from across the metallurgical coal sector for discussions focused on safety, policy, operations, and the future of coal production.

For more information about the conference, please contact:

Ben Beakes

ben@metcoalproducers.com



About the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA)

The Metallurgical Coal Producers Association represents the majority of U.S. metallurgical coal production and is committed to advancing the interests of its members through advocacy, education, and strategic communication. MCPA works to support policies that promote safe operations, responsible resource development, workforce opportunity, and the critical role metallurgical coal plays in domestic steelmaking and global competitiveness.

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