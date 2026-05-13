Influential Women Features June Piscitelli, PhD: Chair of the Ruth’s List Florida Action Committee

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Political Advocate, Educator, and Mentor Combines Decades of Experience With a Passion for Empowering the Next Generation of Women LeadersJune Piscitelli, PhD, has been named the new Chair of the Ruth’s List Florida Action Committee (c4), where she now leads board-level engagement for Florida’s only political organization dedicated to advancing pro-choice Democratic women seeking State, Local, and Municipal office. A longtime advocate for civic engagement and women’s leadership, June brings decades of political, educational, and organizational experience to the role as she continues working to expand opportunities for women throughout Florida’s political landscape.As Chair of the Ruth’s List Florida Action Committee, June plays a critical role in strengthening donor relations, collaborating with state and national political leaders, and supporting strategic initiatives designed to recruit, train, and mentor women pursuing public office. She is also actively involved in organizational planning, fundraising, and overseeing major events, including the organization’s signature annual gala, one of its most important fundraising and networking events of the year.Her commitment to women’s political engagement spans more than four decades, beginning in the 1980s when she worked on the staff of a United States Senator. That early experience sparked a lifelong passion for public service, advocacy, and empowering women to participate more actively in politics and leadership.June later pursued higher education with remarkable determination and purpose. After returning to school later in life, she earned her PhD in English Literature from the University of Miami, where she was recognized by then-University President Donna Shalala as the Outstanding Graduate Student during her robing ceremony. She considers earning her doctorate a defining moment in her life and one that laid the foundation for her future work in advocacy, mentorship, and leadership.Following the completion of her doctorate, June taught at Florida Atlantic University for nearly a decade before transitioning into educational technology leadership, where she supervised a large professional team. Her combined experience in higher education, organizational management, and communication strengthened the skills she now brings to political leadership and mentorship initiatives.In 2012, June returned to active political engagement, working on campaigns, serving on the Florida Democratic Party Board of Trustees, and joining both the National Finance Committee and the EMILY’s List Majority Council. Through these leadership roles, she has helped strengthen networks that support women candidates while encouraging broader civic participation and advocacy throughout Florida and beyond.Through her work with Ruth’s List Florida, June has become especially passionate about helping aspiring women leaders gain access to the mentorship, education, and support systems necessary to succeed in politics. She believes many women possess the skills and qualifications needed to lead, but often lack encouragement, resources, or confidence to pursue elected office.June attributes much of her success to the decision to return to education later in life and pursue her PhD. She says beginning her academic journey later than many of her peers gave her a valuable perspective on the challenges women often face while balancing education, family obligations, career aspirations, and personal growth. She uses her own experiences to inspire women who may believe they are “too late” to pursue their goals or step into leadership positions.According to June, one of the greatest lessons she has learned is that determination and perseverance can open doors at any stage of life. She often shares her story to remind young women that meaningful careers, leadership opportunities, and educational achievements do not follow a single timeline.The best career advice June ever received was simple but powerful: never stop believing in what you can accomplish, regardless of what others claim is impossible. She says this philosophy continues to guide her approach to leadership, mentorship, and advocacy work today.As someone deeply committed to supporting women entering politics and civic engagement, June encourages young women to carefully explore the roles they hope to pursue while learning directly from women who have already navigated those paths. Whether through elected office, campaign work, public service, or advocacy organizations, she believes mentorship and observation are essential to understanding both the opportunities and challenges that exist within political environments.June also acknowledges the unique pressures many women face when balancing professional ambitions alongside personal and family responsibilities. She encourages women to approach politics thoughtfully while recognizing that there is no “perfect” timeline for leadership. Her own educational journey, which began when she was nearly 30 years old, serves as a powerful example that success can begin at any stage of life.One of the greatest challenges June sees today is the difficulty of engaging younger women — particularly those in their 20s through mid-30s — in civic participation and political leadership. She believes many young women feel disconnected from politics or intimidated by the barriers that can exist within political systems.At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity in identifying, mentoring, and encouraging the next generation of women leaders. June is passionate about helping women become more involved in shaping policies, legislation, and public conversations that directly affect women, families, and communities.The values that guide June both personally and professionally are rooted in empowerment, public service, lifelong learning, and creating positive change. She believes education and advocacy are among the most powerful tools for improving society and helping individuals realize their own leadership potential.Outside of her professional and political work, June is also an accomplished distance runner who has completed 19 full marathons, including the prestigious Boston Marathon. She views marathon running as a reflection of the same endurance, discipline, and perseverance that have shaped her professional journey and advocacy efforts throughout her life.Through leadership, mentorship, education, and unwavering advocacy, June Piscitelli continues to inspire and empower women across Florida — helping create a future where more women feel confident stepping into positions of leadership, influence, and public service.Learn More about June Piscitelli:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/june-piscitelli , or through her profile on Ruth’s List Florida Action, https://ruthslistfl.org/about-rlf-action/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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