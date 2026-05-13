Adsterra Explains Anti-Fraud and Anti-Malware System Protecting Advertisers and Publishers

Zero Tolerance Statement

Adsterra delivers multi-layered ad fraud and malvertising protection, ensuring clean traffic, secure monetization, and transparent performance.

Ad fraud and malvertising constantly evolve, so our focus is on staying ahead through continuous monitoring, fast response, and strict enforcement across all traffic sources.” — Adsterra Policy Team

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years, Adsterra has been praised for its advanced, multi-layered security system designed to protect both advertisers and publishers from ad fraud and malvertising. Instead of reacting to fraudulent activity after it occurs, the adtech company focuses on continuous prevention, monitoring, and blocking of malicious traffic across its infrastructure.

For advertisers, this ensures protection from wasted budgets, fake impressions, and distorted performance metrics. For publishers, it guarantees safe monetization and protection of inventory from malicious ads. The system is built to maintain transparency, trust, and long-term sustainability across the digital advertising ecosystem.

Adsterra Malware Official Statement: Zero Tolerance For Scam and Malicious Advertising: anti-malvare/adsterra.com



DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AD FRAUD AND MALVERTISING

Ad fraud and malvertising are closely connected but represent different categories of threats within digital advertising.

Ad fraud focuses on manipulating advertising performance metrics for financial gain without necessarily harming users directly. This includes fake impressions, click fraud, conversion fraud, bot traffic, GEO spoofing, traffic laundering, and hidden or duplicated ads. The primary impact is on advertisers, who end up paying for non-human or irrelevant traffic.

Malvertising, on the other hand, uses advertising as a vehicle to distribute malicious software. It involves embedding harmful code into ads, landing pages, or delivery paths, which can redirect users to phishing pages, trigger unauthorized downloads of adware or trojans, or compromise systems. In this case, both publishers and end users are directly affected.

In short, ad fraud is about illegitimately manipulating performance and revenue, while malvertising is about delivering malware and creating security threats.



ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY FOR MALWARE AND FRAUD TRAFFIC

Adsterra enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy toward any malicious or fraudulent activity across its platform.

All advertisers and publishers are required to agree to official Terms and Conditions before gaining access to the platform. These terms explicitly prohibit:

- Attacks on user software or inventory

- Privacy or data breaches

- Phishing

- Any type of malware: finance stealers, mining, private information stealers, etc.

- Spoofing

- Any other unlawful actions

Any attempt at illegal or abusive advertising, including bot traffic streaming, results in a permanent ban with no possibility of account restoration.

In order to make good this statement, Adsterra operates a dedicated Policy Department that works continuously on developing, improving, and implementing measures for both ad fraud and malware prevention.

🔗Adsterra’s Terms and Conditions. Advertisers: adsterra.com/advertisers-terms

🔗Adsterra’s Terms and Conditions. Publishers: adsterra.com/publishers-terms



THREE-LEVEL SECURITY SYSTEM

Adsterra’s three-level security system is a core component of its protection strategy, combining automation, human expertise, and partner communication. The company implements a structured model to protect both advertisers and publishers.

1. Advanced automated anti–malware security

Adsterra uses advanced security technologies, including widely used third-party solutions, alongside proprietary in-house systems tailored specifically to ad delivery processes. These systems effectively prevent and block malware and unwanted software, including viruses and trojans, ensuring that all ads and traffic exchanged through the platform remain safe.

In terms of ad fraud prevention, Adsterra applies a 360-degree analysis to every new traffic source using AI-powered algorithms and human oversight. This includes monitoring impressions, clicks, and conversions, as well as real-time checks of website activity such as response speed, newly added GEOs, and requested formats. The result is high traffic quality and minimized risk of fraudulent activity.

2. Human verification of ads and inventory

In addition to automation, Adsterra has the Ad Policy Team of highly skilled professionals who continuously conduct multi-level manual verification of all advertisements. Besides verifying ads, the Policy team also works on researching emerging threats, testing new algorithms, checking suspicious inventory, and performing detailed manual validation. This allows for better control over safety and helps identify problems that may be overlooked by algorithms.

3. Swift action on suspicious activity reports

Adsterra prioritizes transparent communication with its partners. Advertisers and publishers can report suspicious activity or questionable ads at any time.

Steps when receiving a complaint:

a) Immediate launch of an investigation.

b) Automatic and manual checks implementation.

c) The suspected party is inquired for proof that their ads or traffic are malware-free

All suspected accounts are suspended during the investigation and remain blocked until their compliance is verified. Such swift action results in more transparent communication with the partners and makes the whole malware and fraud-prevention process more reliable and informed.



BEWARE: COMMON MALVERTISING THREAT TYPES

Adsterra actively identifies and prevents a wide range of malvertising techniques that can compromise users and publishers. The best way to stay safe is to learn what these may look like.

1. “Ad call”

Publishers integrate scripts from ad networks into websites and apps. Ads are delivered via third-party servers, which may be attacked and injected with malicious code.

2. In-landing malware

Malware can also be embedded directly into landing pages, where it executes immediately after an interaction with, for example, a pop-up ad that leads users to this malicious landing. Unfortunately, even legitimate advertisers can sometimes be compromised.

3. Post-click malware

Post-click malware redirects users to unintended or harmful destinations by interfering with the ad delivery process. That is, after a user clicks an ad, they find themselves on a fake destination due to URL manipulation. Adsterra protects users here by scanning not only the sources themselves (landing pages or pre-landers), but also by checking everything that happens along the ad delivery process.

4. “Creative” malware

Attackers may register as advertisers and upload creatives contaminated with malicious code. As seen, this is an intentional action, so publishers should be cautious when choosing a monetization platform, and opt for trusted companies with clear security solutions.



BEWARE: COMMON AD FRAUD TECHNIQUES

Adsterra also addresses multiple forms of ad fraud used in digital advertising.

1. Hidden or extra ads

This type of fraud may be inserted by fraudulent publishers in the form of:

a) 1×1 pixel iframes

b) Duplicated or resized ad codes

c) Ads placed outside the visible viewport

Adsterra ensures transparency by controlling exactly which ads appear on which websites.

2. Traffic source replacement

Also known as impressions and clicks laundering, it involves mixing low-quality or invalid traffic with legitimate sources using redirects. This causes advertisers to pay for fake users or bots. Adsterra detects redirect attempts through continuous monitoring and flags suspicious activity. Once confirmed, fake traffic sources are blocked.

This type of fraud is often promoted by untrustworthy publishers, especially in videos or articles titled “Adsterra earning tricks”. It’s best to avoid such content.

3. Bot-related schemes

Bot traffic and more advanced schemes, including botnets or click farms, represent some of the most sophisticated forms of ad fraud. Bots simulate real user behavior using compromised devices. Botnets operate networks of “ghost sites” that generate impressions and clicks without real users, while click farms imitate engagement such as clicks, likes, and comments. Adsterra combats these threats through continuous monitoring, AI-driven detection systems, and manual verification, ensuring that traffic is genuine human activity.

4. Incentivized Traffic

Incentivized traffic refers to users performing target actions in exchange for rewards. As a result, such actions do not convert into real users or actual sales and distort campaign performance metrics. Adsterra detects and limits incentivized traffic through real-time monitoring of user behavior, conversion patterns, and traffic sources.

5. Multi-Accounting

Multi-accounting involves creating multiple accounts to bypass platform restrictions. This allows malicious actors to continue fraudulent activity and makes traffic quality control more challenging. Adsterra combats multi-accounting through multi-stage account verification, continuous activity monitoring, and strict policy enforcement, identifying suspicious patterns and blocking accounts that violate platform rules.



ADSTERRA ANTI-MALVERTISING AND ANTI AD FRAUD MEASURES

Since 2013, Adsterra has developed in-house security solutions and adopted powerful third-party technologies. The result is a multi-layered ecosystem – from manual Ad Policy actions to smart algorithms – that controls every stage of online advertising. The system includes the following key layers:

Layer 1: research & system upgrading. Continuous research of malicious code, AI training on new datasets, testing of anti-malware algorithms, infrastructure modernization, server security upgrades, and ongoing development of the Policy Team.

Layer 2: publisher protection (malware prevention and battling). Real-time monitoring, multi-stage account verification, and scanning of ad creatives, prelanders, and landing pages, with protection against ad call, post-click, in-lander, in-video, and in-creative malware

Layer 3: advertiser protection (ad fraud prevention and battling). Real-time monitoring, website and traffic scanning, validation of clicks and conversions, detection of redirects, and protection against URL switching, GEO spoofing, impression fraud, click fraud, conversion fraud, and incentivized traffic.

Layer 4: in-network protection. Secure data centers, protected infrastructure, SSL transmission, encrypted transactions, payment security, and full communication encryption.

These measures significantly reduce invalid traffic, protect advertising budgets, and maintain high traffic quality across campaigns as well as help keep the ads safe and sound for publishers and their audiences alike.



SUMMARY

Adsterra’s ad fraud and malvertising prevention system is designed as a comprehensive, multi-layered framework that evolves by combining smart automation, human expertise, strict policies, and ongoing infrastructure improvements. This approach positions Adsterra as a reliable partner for secure and fraud-free digital advertising.

Real-time monitoring, manual verification, and a strict zero-tolerance of fraud and malware helps Adsterra protect advertisers, publishers, and the network in general at every level. This adtech company ensures that traffic, impressions, and conversions remain clean, transparent, and secure, while fraud, malware, bots, and other malicious advertising activities are effectively blocked.



ABOUT ADSTERRA

Adsterra is a global advertising network providing performance-based user acquisition for advertisers and monetization solutions for publishers across multiple verticals and geographies. It is a reliable brand, recognised by many media buyers, CPA networks, affiliate marketers, start-up founders, and demand generation managers. Since 2013, Adsterra has been helping advertisers grow their ROI and publishers to get maximum eCPM and engage their user base with flexible traffic solutions. The ad network partners with both beginners and professionals.

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