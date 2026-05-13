Panic Attack Treatment Market Overview Panic Attack Treatment Market Growth Panic Attack Treatment Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Demand for Panic Attack Treatment Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $7.9 billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $7.97 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Panic Attack Treatment market to surpass $8 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Panic Disorders market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $15 billion by 2030, with Panic Attack Treatment to represent around 54% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,335 billion by 2030, the Panic Attack Treatment market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Panic Attack Treatment Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the panic attack treatment market in 2030, valued at $3.0 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of anxiety and panic disorders across the population, growing awareness and diagnosis of mental health conditions, rising adoption of digital therapeutics and telepsychiatry platforms, expanding insurance coverage for behavioural health services, and continuous advancements in evidence-based therapeutic approaches and pharmacological treatments.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Panic Attack Treatment Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the panic attack treatment market in 2030, valued at $2.8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the high burden of stress-related disorders, widespread availability of specialized mental healthcare professionals, increasing utilization of mobile health applications for anxiety management, strong pipeline of novel psychiatric medications, and growing integration of mental health services within primary care and workplace wellness programs.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Panic Attack Treatment Market In 2030?

The panic attack treatment market is segmented by treatment type into cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), medications, and other treatment types. The cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) market will be the largest segment of the panic attack treatment market segmented by treatment type, accounting for 40% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) market will be supported by its strong clinical efficacy in managing panic disorders, increasing preference for non-pharmacological interventions, growing adoption of guided digital CBT platforms, rising number of trained therapists globally, and its long-term benefits in preventing relapse and improving patient coping mechanisms.

The panic attack treatment market is segmented by drug class into antidepressants, anti-anxiety drugs, calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) antagonists, and other drug classes.

The panic attack treatment market is segmented by route of administration into oral, sublingual, and other routes of administration.

The panic attack treatment market is segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The panic attack treatment market is segmented by application into hospitals, mental healthcare centers, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Panic Attack Treatment Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the panic attack treatment market leading up to 2030 is 17%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Panic Attack Treatment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global panic attack treatment market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to address the rising prevalence of anxiety and panic disorders driven by high-stress lifestyles, urbanization, and socio-economic pressures, increase awareness and reduce mental health stigma through public health campaigns and advocacy efforts to encourage timely medical support, and accelerate advancements in treatment options and accessibility including digital mental health platforms, remote therapy solutions, and improved drug formulations across the global healthcare ecosystem.

Rising Prevalence Of Anxiety And Panic Disorders - The rising prevalence of anxiety and panic disorders is expected to become a primary growth driver for the panic attack treatment market by 2030. Increasing exposure to high-stress lifestyles, urbanization, and socio-economic pressures is contributing to a growing patient pool requiring clinical intervention. This expanding burden of panic-related conditions is encouraging healthcare systems to scale diagnostic and treatment capabilities, including early screening and intervention programs. Additionally, higher reporting rates and improved clinical recognition are further strengthening demand for effective treatment solutions. As a result, the rising prevalence of anxiety and panic disorders is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Awareness And Reduced Mental Health Stigma - The increasing awareness and reduced mental health stigma is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the panic attack treatment market by 2030. Public health campaigns, educational initiatives, and advocacy efforts are encouraging individuals to seek timely medical support for panic-related conditions. This cultural shift is improving treatment-seeking behavior and increasing acceptance of both psychological therapies and pharmacological interventions. Furthermore, social media influence and community-based outreach programs are playing a critical role in normalizing mental health discussions. Consequently, the increasing awareness and reduced mental health stigma is projected to contribute around 2.9% annual growth to the market.

Advancements In Treatment Options And Accessibility - Advancements in treatment options and accessibility are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the panic attack treatment market by 2030. Innovations such as digital mental health platforms, remote therapy solutions, and improved drug formulations are enhancing treatment reach and patient convenience. The integration of technology-driven solutions is enabling continuous monitoring, personalized therapy, and better adherence to treatment plans. In addition, expanding healthcare infrastructure and improved access in emerging markets are supporting broader patient coverage. Therefore, advancements in treatment options and accessibility are projected to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Panic Attack Treatment Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), medications, and other treatment types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing preference for structured and outcome-driven therapeutic approaches, rising integration of pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment pathways, growing demand for personalized mental healthcare solutions, and continuous expansion of mental health service providers across both developed and emerging regions. This momentum reflects the healthcare sector’s focus on improving treatment effectiveness, expanding patient reach, and enhancing long-term mental health outcomes, accelerating growth across the global panic attack treatment ecosystem.

The cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the medications market by $2 billion, and the other treatment types market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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