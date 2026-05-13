Robert Chase Derian Named to Utility Constructors and Contractors Association of North America 50 Under 50

The UCCANA - 50 Under 50 award celebrates professionals under the age of 50 who exemplify leadership and forward-thinking contributions to the industry.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Utility Constructors and Contractors Association of North America has selected Robert Chase Derian for its prestigious 50 Under 50 award, recognizing emerging leaders who demonstrate exceptional innovation, expertise, and impact in the utility and infrastructure sector.With more than 17 years of progressive experience in the field, Derian has built a distinguished career spanning hands-on construction, strategic consulting, and executive leadership. He recently assumed an executive-level position at PowerOne Electrical Contracting INC, where he continues to drive operational excellence and large-scale delivery of electrical infrastructure projects.Derian holds an Associate’s Degree in Project Management, a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Leadership, and is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Business Management. He is also the holder of numerous safety, industry, and professional certifications, as well as various real estate licenses. His strong academic and professional credentials have supported a track record of delivering complex, high-stakes initiatives across the energy and telecommunications sectors.Most recently, Derian consulted on the fast-tracked construction of a high-speed data center in Pennsylvania, played a key role in completing the installation of over 800 electric vehicle DC Fast Charging (DCFC) plugs for multiple network operators, and designed an innovative new DC power/data delivery system for the telecommunications sector. These projects highlight his ability to integrate emerging technologies with practical utility infrastructure solutions.In addition to his executive role, Derian is the founder and owner of The Platinum Group, a specialized consulting firm that provides expert guidance to design build entities and contractors of underground electrical distribution systems. He is currently developing a proprietary UAS delivery drone recharging network, set to deploy in 2028. “Being recognized in the 50 Under 50 is a tremendous honor,” said Derian. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to critical infrastructure projects that power our communities and support the transition to cleaner, more resilient energy systems. The support of my friends, family and my colleagues will forever be personally recognized.” The Utility Constructors and Contractors Association of North America 50 Under 50 award celebrates professionals under the age of 50 who exemplify leadership and forward-thinking contributions to the industry.About: Robert Chase Derian is an accomplished infrastructure executive, consultant, and advocate for advanced utility solutions. Through leadership at PowerOne Electrical Contracting INC and The Platinum Group, he continues to shape the future of electrical distribution, EV infrastructure, and high-performance data systems. He was formerly a volunteer firefighter who served at Ground Zero during the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and has twice been recognized for his life-saving efforts through out his career. Outside of his professional endeavors, Derian enjoys aviation, fishing, golf, and has a passion for all motorsports.

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