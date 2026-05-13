Industry Report Predicts Artificial Intelligence in Neuromorphic Computing Market to Expand at a 35.4% CAGR Through 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence in Neuromorphic Computing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence sector within neuromorphic computing is rapidly advancing, driven by innovative research and expanding applications across various industries. This market showcases remarkable growth potential as it increasingly integrates brain-inspired computing models to enhance AI capabilities with improved efficiency and power management. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future outlook of this promising technology segment.

Projected Market Value and Expansion of Artificial Intelligence in Neuromorphic Computing

The artificial intelligence in neuromorphic computing market has witnessed significant growth recently and is anticipated to continue on this upward trajectory. It is expected to rise from $2.04 billion in 2025 to $2.76 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1%. This surge has been driven by heightened research efforts in brain-inspired computing, increased demand for low-power AI hardware, wider adoption in consumer electronics, advancements in custom neuromorphic boards, and a stronger focus on robotics and automation applications.

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Looking beyond 2026, the market is forecasted to expand even more dramatically, reaching $9.28 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 35.4%. Growth during this period will be fueled by greater deployment in edge and cloud AI systems, escalating demand for robotics and industrial manufacturing uses, deeper integration in healthcare and life sciences, expansion within aerospace and defense sectors, and broader adoption by data centers and cloud service providers. Emerging trends expected to shape the market include the rise of edge neuromorphic computing, increased interest in spiking neural network hardware, expanding use of neuromorphic memory devices, the growth of hybrid computing models, and a stronger emphasis on AI-driven image and signal processing.

Understanding Artificial Intelligence in Neuromorphic Computing

Artificial intelligence in neuromorphic computing involves designing and integrating hardware and software architectures inspired by the human brain. These systems combine AI algorithms with brain-like structures to enhance computational efficiency, reduce power consumption, and enable massive parallel data processing suited for complex cognitive tasks. The primary goal is to mimic neural processing mechanisms that allow faster and more energy-efficient computations compared to traditional computing architectures.

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How Autonomous Vehicle Integration Accelerates Market Growth

One significant factor driving the artificial intelligence in neuromorphic computing market is the increasing integration of autonomous vehicles. This involves embedding advanced AI-powered hardware and software into self-driving cars to support real-time perception, decision-making, and control functions. Autonomous vehicles generate vast amounts of sensor data that traditional GPU and CPU architectures struggle to process efficiently within the power and latency constraints of onboard systems. This challenge is pushing the industry toward adopting brain-inspired computing solutions.

Neuromorphic processors are particularly suited to meet these demands as they provide event-driven, ultra-low-latency computation, enabling vehicles to respond instantly to changing road conditions. Such capabilities are difficult to achieve with conventional architectures without compromising energy efficiency. For example, in December 2024, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that by 2030, approximately 4.5 million autonomous vehicles are expected to be operational on U.S. roads. This anticipated rise in self-driving cars is a key catalyst boosting the demand for neuromorphic AI processors.

Leading Regions in the Artificial Intelligence in Neuromorphic Computing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the artificial intelligence in neuromorphic computing market, supported by strong technological infrastructure and early adoption in key industries. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in AI research, manufacturing capabilities, and expanding technological ecosystems. The comprehensive market analysis spans regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing an extensive view of global market dynamics.

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