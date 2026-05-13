Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Industry Analysis Report 2026: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market Report 2026_Segments Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket market to surpass $127 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Automotive Aftermarket market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $722 billion by 2030, with Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket to represent around 18% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport industry, which is expected to be $9,400 billion by 2030, the Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket in 2030, valued at $48 billion. The market is expected to grow from $40 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of e-commerce logistics operations, increasing demand for last-mile delivery services, high utilization rates of commercial vehicle fleets leading to frequent maintenance cycles, growing adoption of preventive maintenance practices to reduce downtime, well-established aftermarket service infrastructure across the USA and Canada, and continuous investments in fleet modernization and telematics-enabled maintenance systems that support efficient spare parts replacement.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket in 2030, valued at $39 billion. The market is expected to grow from $33 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the dominance of large logistics and freight operators, increasing penetration of e-commerce and on-demand delivery services, high average vehicle age driving replacement demand for critical components, widespread adoption of preventive maintenance strategies among fleet operators, strong presence of organized aftermarket service providers, and increasing integration of digital platforms for spare parts procurement and service scheduling.

Request A Free Sample Of The Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=30240&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market In 2030?

The commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket is segmented by vehicle type into light commercial vehicles, medium commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The heavy commercial vehicles market will be the largest segment of the commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket segmented by vehicle type, accounting for 41% or $53 billion of the total in 2030. The heavy commercial vehicles market will be supported by high mileage accumulation in long-haul operations, increased wear and tear of critical components such as powertrain and chassis parts, growing freight transportation demand across industrial and logistics sectors, rising need for periodic replacement of durable components, and strong focus on vehicle uptime and operational efficiency among fleet operators.

The commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket is segmented by spare part type into body parts, lighting and electronic, interior components, powertrain and chassis parts, battery, and other spare part types.

The commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket is segmented by distribution channel into original equipment manufacturer, aftermarket, online retailers, and physical retailers.

The commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket is segmented by end user into fleet owners, independent service providers, and individual vehicle owners.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket market leading up to 2030 is 3%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to address rising e-commerce logistics operations increasing utilization rates of commercial vehicles and demand for regular maintenance, respond to the increasing focus on preventive maintenance through telematics and diagnostics systems enabling proactive replacement of components such as filters, brake systems, and electronic parts, and support expanding aftermarket service networks including authorized workshops and digital platforms improving accessibility to spare parts across the global transportation and logistics industry.

Rising E-Commerce Logistics Operations - The rising e-commerce logistics operations are expected to become a key growth driver for the commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket by 2030. The surge in online retail and last-mile delivery services has significantly increased the utilization rates of commercial vehicles, leading to higher wear and tear of critical components. Increased delivery frequency and shorter turnaround times are driving demand for regular maintenance and timely replacement of spare parts. Logistics companies are therefore prioritizing efficient inventory management and quick access to spare parts to minimize downtime. This expansion in e-commerce-driven logistics is reinforcing consistent aftermarket demand. As a result, rising e-commerce logistics operations are anticipated to contribute approximately 2.7% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Focus On Preventive Maintenance - The increasing focus on preventive maintenance is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket by 2030. Fleet operators are increasingly adopting predictive and preventive maintenance strategies to reduce unexpected breakdowns and optimize operational efficiency. Regular servicing schedules and condition-based monitoring are leading to higher replacement rates of components such as filters, brake systems, and electronic parts. The integration of telematics and diagnostics systems is further supporting proactive maintenance practices. Consequently, the increasing focus on preventive maintenance is projected to contribute around 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Expanding Aftermarket Service Networks - The expanding aftermarket service networks are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket by 2030. The growing presence of organized service providers, authorized workshops, and independent repair networks is improving accessibility to spare parts and maintenance services. Manufacturers and distributors are investing in expanding their service footprints, particularly in emerging markets, to enhance customer reach and service efficiency. Additionally, digital platforms and e-commerce channels are streamlining spare parts distribution and procurement. As service networks continue to expand, replacement cycles and service frequency are expected to increase. Therefore, expanding aftermarket service networks are projected to contribute approximately 1.9% annual growth to the market.

Access The Detailed Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/global-commercial-vehicle-spare-parts-aftermarket-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the light commercial vehicles market, the medium commercial vehicles market, and the heavy commercial vehicles market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $19 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising freight and logistics demand, increasing penetration of e-commerce and urban delivery services, higher vehicle utilization rates leading to accelerated component wear, growing adoption of preventive maintenance practices among fleet operators, and continuous expansion of organized aftermarket service networks improving spare parts availability and service efficiency. This momentum reflects the transportation sector’s focus on operational reliability, cost optimization, and fleet uptime, accelerating growth across the global commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket ecosystem.

The light commercial vehicles market is projected to grow by $6 billion, the medium commercial vehicles market by $5 billion, and the heavy commercial vehicles market by $8 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.