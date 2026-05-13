NVBDC Steps Forward to Support Future Leaders Through JROTC Golf Classic Sponsorship

Interim Chief Executive Officer Jim Cowper, Chair of the NVBDC Board of Directors. Sid Taylor, NVBDC Board of Directors

National Veteran Business Development Council Steps Forward to Support Future Leaders Through JROTC Golf Classic Sponsorship

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) , the nation’s leading third-party certification organization for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs), is proud to announce its sponsorship commitment toward the upcoming NVBDC JROTC Golf Classic, further reinforcing the organization’s dedication to investing in the next generation of American leaders.The sponsorship package also includes one foursome participating in the golf outing, helping bring together corporate leaders, veteran advocates, supporters, and community partners for a day centered on leadership, mentorship, education, and opportunity.The NVBDC JROTC Golf Classic serves as a key fundraising initiative supporting the NVBDC JROTC Scholarship Program, an effort designed to help cadets pursue higher education opportunities while strengthening leadership development among future generations. Through scholarships, mentorship, and educational support, the program reflects NVBDC’s broader mission of empowering veterans and future leaders through economic opportunity and community impact.“The future of our country depends on the leadership, discipline, and commitment of young people who are willing to step forward and serve their communities,” said Jim Cowper, Board Chair of NVBDC. “Supporting the JROTC Scholarship Program is an investment in the next generation of leaders who will continue shaping America’s future in business, public service, and beyond. NVBDC is proud to support initiatives that create lasting opportunities for these students.”The golf classic represents more than a fundraising event — it symbolizes collaboration between the business community, veteran organizations, educators, and supporters who share a common belief in investing in America’s future leaders.“This sponsorship reflects our belief that investing in young leaders today creates stronger communities and a stronger America tomorrow,” said Sid E. Taylor, NVBDC Board Member and JROTC Program Director. “The JROTC Scholarship Program represents leadership, discipline, and opportunity — values that align closely with NVBDC’s mission and the veteran business community we proudly serve. Every scholarship awarded is another step toward helping students unlock their full potential.”The NVBDC JROTC Scholarship Program has continued gaining momentum as part of NVBDC’s broader vision to support leadership development nationwide. The initiative aligns with the organization’s ongoing efforts to connect veteran leadership principles with education, workforce readiness, and economic empowerment.“Programs like the JROTC Scholarship Initiative demonstrate how NVBDC’s mission extends beyond business certification and into creating meaningful impact for future generations,” said Elaine Taylor, Executive Director of NVBDC. “By bringing together corporate partners, veteran-owned businesses, and community supporters, we are helping build pathways for students to pursue education, leadership, and long-term success. This is what ‘Mission: Possible’ truly represents.”The upcoming golf outing will bring together sponsors, veteran-owned businesses, corporate partners, and supporters committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of JROTC cadets across the country. Funds raised through the event help provide scholarship opportunities and continued support for students striving to build brighter futures.As NVBDC continues advancing initiatives under its “Mission: Possible” vision, programs like the JROTC Scholarship Program remain central to its commitment to service, leadership, and impact.Learn more about the NVBDC JROTC Golf Classic and register or become a sponsor today. Your support helps fund scholarships and create opportunities for future leaders. Visit NVBDC Events About National Veteran Business Development CouncilThe National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party certification organization dedicated to certifying Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) for the corporate marketplace. NVBDC connects certified veteran-owned businesses with corporate supplier diversity opportunities while advancing economic growth and business success for veteran entrepreneurs nationwide. Learn more at NVBDC.

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